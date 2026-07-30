Jacobs Shines as 'Caps Fall, 2-1

Published on July 29, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps got a great start from a Top-5 Detroit Tigers prospect, and loaded the bases while trailing by a run in the seventh inning but couldn't come up with a clutch hit, falling to the Beloit Sky Carp 2-1 in front of 5,819 fans Wednesday night at LMCU Ballpark.

Despite holding the Sky Carp to just five hits and 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position, the offense couldn't generate any momentum, leaving eight runners on base while finishing 0-for-3 with runners in scoring position in the loss. Lefty Ben Jacobs, who was recently named the No. 5 prospect for the Detroit Tigers, matched his season high in strikeouts, allowing just one run over 5.1 innings while recording eight punchouts.

Beloit grabbed the lead in the second inning as designated hitter Cody Schrier blasted a solo home run, putting the Sky Carp in front 1-0. West Michigan responded in the following frame as catcher Ricardo Hurtado plated Caleb Shpur on a sacrifice fly, leveling the game at 1-1. Whitecaps starting pitcher Ben Jacobs departed the game in the sixth, and the Sky Carp took advantage as Beloit infielder Carter Johnson launched a solo home run over the right-field wall to retake the lead, 2-1. West Michigan failed to capitalize on its bases-loaded opportunity in the seventh as Beloit relievers Peyton Fosher, Michael Perez, and Juan Reynoso combined to allow just one hit while recording five strikeouts over three shutout innings to send West Michigan to the narrow 2-1 loss.

The Whitecaps fall to 17-15 in the second half and 41-55 overall, while the Sky Carp improve to 21-11 in the second half and 48-49 overall. Whitecaps reliever Ryan Harvey (3-4) suffered his fourth loss after allowing one run over 1.2 innings. Meanwhile, Beloit starting pitcher Brayan Mendoza (4-4) earned his fourth win after allowing one run over six innings, while Reynoso secured his 10th save with a scoreless ninth. Outfielder Caleb Shpur led the Whitecaps with a 2-for-3 performance at the plate in a losing cause.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps play the third game of this six-game series against the Beloit Sky Carp at LMCU Ballpark on Thursday night, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 pm. Pitchers Lucas Elissalt and Nate Payne, both ranked as Top-20 Prospects for their big-league clubs in the Detroit Tigers and Miami Marins get the starts for the 'Caps and Carp. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:20 pm on 'The Ticket West Michigan' and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids or listen to all the action on whitecapsbaseball.com.







Midwest League Stories from July 29, 2026

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