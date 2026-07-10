Quick Transferred to Wichita; Sprock Traded to Toronto

Published on July 10, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. RHP Riley Quick has been transferred from Cedar Rapids to AA Wichita. Additionally, C Ryan Sprock has been traded to the Toronto Blue Jays. These moves were announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.

The 2026 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 27 active players, with eight on the injured list.

Cedar Rapids continues its six-game series at Veterans Memorial Stadium against South Bend tonight at 6:35.







Midwest League Stories from July 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.