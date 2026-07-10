Quick Transferred to Wichita; Sprock Traded to Toronto
Published on July 10, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. RHP Riley Quick has been transferred from Cedar Rapids to AA Wichita. Additionally, C Ryan Sprock has been traded to the Toronto Blue Jays. These moves were announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.
The 2026 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 27 active players, with eight on the injured list.
Cedar Rapids continues its six-game series at Veterans Memorial Stadium against South Bend tonight at 6:35.
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