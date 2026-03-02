Captains Announce Greatest Promotional Schedule in Team History

EASTLAKE, Ohio - The Lake County Captains today are thrilled to announce their promotional schedule for the 2026 season!

From a variety of can't-miss giveaways, to many exciting theme games, Captains fans are in for another thrilling year at Classic Auto Group Park.

Below are some notable Lake County promotions for the 2026 campaign (subject to change):

APRIL 2 = Home Opener - Labrador Retrievers presented by Thirsty Dog: Kick off the season with everyone's favorite friendly breed! Labrador Retrievers take center stage for our Home Opener, featuring the iconic bat dog Mokoro, dog-friendly seating, and special pup-focused fun. It's the perfect way to start the season - with loyalty, energy, and tail wags!

APRIL 3 & JULY 11 = Lake County Fish Fry's: The Captains will suit up as the Lake County Fish Fry's on Friday, April 3 and Saturday, July 11! Celebrate the debut of our alternate identity with a ballpark fish fry on April 3 in our Pirate Suite as we honor a proud Northeast Ohio tradition. Plus, we'll be hosting a Fish Fry Festival on Saturday, July 11!

MAY 8 = Star Wars Night: A long time ago in a ballpark not so far away... Join us for a galaxy-themed night filled with costumes, themed entertainment, and exclusive merchandise. Plus, the Captains will wear specialty Star Wars-themed jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game! May the Force be with you!

MAY 23, JUNE 27 & AUGUST 16 = 2016 AL Champions Night: Relive the excitement of Cleveland's 2016 American League Championship season! Special tributes and throwback moments honor that unforgettable run. Celebrate a proud chapter in franchise history! Plus, the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a 2016 AL Champions Bobblecard (players TBA) presented by Minutemen!

MAY 24 = Major League Day presented by Lake Erie Distillery: Celebrate the spirit and history of professional baseball. Special tributes and themed elements highlight the excitement of the big leagues. Plus, the Captains will wear specialty Major League-themed jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game! It's a day for true fans of the game! Also, the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Jobu Bobblehead & Shot Glass!

JUNE 12-14 = America 250 Weekend: Celebrate America's 250th anniversary with a patriotic weekend at the ballpark! Special ceremonies, themed entertainment, and fireworks make it unforgettable. Plus, on Friday, June 12, the Captains will wear specialty America 250-themed jerseys and fans can enjoy a postgame Fireworks Friday show. And on Sunday, June 14, the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Captains America 250 jersey, presented by Consumer Tire! It's red, white, and baseball!

JUNE 26 = Glow Night: The stadium lights up for an electrifying evening of neon fun! Glow accessories and high-energy entertainment create an unforgettable atmosphere. Plus, enjoy a postgame Fireworks Friday show presented by Discount Drug Mart! Shine bright all night long!

JUNE 28 = RedStixx Day: Get loud and show your team spirit with a RedStixx giveaway, as the Captains pay tribute to the past by suiting up as the RedStixx! The stadium will be rocking with synchronized energy and fan participation. It's a high-volume day of baseball fun! Plus, the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a C.C. Sabathia RedStixx Bobblehead presented by Discount Drug Mart!

JULY 18 = Peanuts Night presented by Akron Children's Hospital: Celebrate the timeless charm of the Peanuts gang and Christmas in July with themed activities and special moments. It's a nostalgic and festive night of fun for fans of all ages. Happiness is a night at the ballpark! Plus, the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Christmas in July Peanuts Bobblehead!

JULY 31 - AUGUST 2 = State Fair Weekend presented by Ohio Mobile Gaming: Celebrate fair favorites, special flavors of ice cream, carnival games and more! It's a powerful and festive weekend; Fans can kick things off with a spectacular postgame fireworks show on Friday, July 31, celebrate in style with a Mokoro Jersey giveaway presented by Glass Doctor on Saturday, Aug. 1, and wrap up the weekend on Sunday, Aug. 2 with a Parker Messick Bobblehead giveaway!

SEPTEMBER 4 = Cleveland Sports History Night + 10-Cent Beer: Celebrate iconic moments in Cleveland sports history with themed tributes and throwback fun. It's a nod to the past with plenty of present-day excitement. A night built for true fans! Plus, enjoy our final postgame Fireworks Friday show of the season!

To view the entire 2026 Captains promotional schedule (subject to change), click here.

Fans can also skip the lines with Guaranteed Giveaways! For each giveaway game, $30 gets you your game ticket and a guaranteed limited edition giveaway item. Guaranteed Giveaway tickets are available for purchase now through March 15 at MiLB.com/lake-county/tickets.

The Captains will begin their 2026 season with a three-game home series against the 2025 Midwest League Champion West Michigan Whitecaps. First pitch for Lake County's season opener is scheduled for Thursday, April 2 at 6:35 p.m. from Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake. The game will be broadcast on the Bally Sports Live App, MiLB.com, and StreamGuys, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.

Tickets for Lake County's 66 regular-season home games are on sale now at MiLB.com/lake-county.







