Lake County Captains Announce La Ball Ball Mystery Baseball Exclusive

Published on October 1, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lake County Captains News Release







Eastlake, OH - The Lake County Captains are pleased to announce the arrival of the La Ball Ball Mystery Baseball, a cutting edge concept never before attempted in Minor League Baseball. For $20, fans may purchase a sealed box containing one baseball.

Only 50 La Ball Balls will be made available. Some will be unused, some will bear the battle scars of the 2025 season, and a few will be permanently altered by the signatures of Captains prospects or Cleveland Guardians players. One box will contain a 2024 Captains Championship Ring.

"We expect collectors to be lined up around the block when sales begin at 10:00 a.m. EST on Wednesday, October 1," said Jen Yorko, GM of the Captains. "It's not every day you have the chance to own a La Ball Ball."

The La Ball Ball represents the Captains' continued commitment to innovation, mystery, and the careful repackaging of ordinary items as collectibles. Once all 50 are gone, fans will be left with nothing but regret and the resale market.







Midwest League Stories from October 1, 2025

Lake County Captains Announce La Ball Ball Mystery Baseball Exclusive - Lake County Captains

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.