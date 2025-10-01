Dayton Dragons 2025 Season Review: Celebrating 25 Great Seasons at Day Air Ballpark

Published on October 1, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - In 2025, the Dayton Dragons celebrated their 25th season of professional baseball at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. The special season featured many great highlights, both on and off the field. Here is a summary of the season.

The Dragons celebrated their vibrant history all season long, providing memories for fans dating back to the very first game played at Day Air Ballpark on April 27, 2000.

The Dragons opened the season with a special "25th Season Celebration Game with the Reds presented by Winsupply." The game, featuring the Cincinnati Reds against a team of Reds minor league prospects, was played on Tuesday, March 25 at Day Air Ballpark. The game concluded the Reds spring training schedule for 2025 prior to their traditional home opener at Great American Ball Park. This game marked the fourth visit by the Reds to Day Air Ballpark and featured appearances in the game or during pre-game activities by many former Dragons including Elly De La Cruz, Hunter Greene, Matt McLain, TJ Friedl, Nick Lodolo, and many others.

A group of 12 players were selected as the all-time greatest Dragons: Joey Votto, Elly De La Cruz, Adam Dunn, Jay Bruce, Johnny Cueto, Todd Frazier, Billy Hamilton, Hunter Greene, Austin Kearns, Jesse Winker, Homer Bailey, and Zack Cozart.

At every Dragons game fans could pick up a FREE special poster featuring the "12 Dragons Greats." These players were also included in a unique collector's card set and showcased in our pre-game hype video.

There was a special 25th season logo created that dominated signage, uniforms, in-game moments, merchandise, souvenir cups, and more!

Before the season started, fans submitted over 5,000 photos that were used to create mosaic banners that decorated Day Air Ballpark for the entire season.

On Opening Day, the City of Dayton and Montgomery County declared April 8 "Dayton Dragons Day." In addition, there were special guests throughout the season to assist in celebrating this special year.

The Dragons produced digital content with video interviews with former Dragons Adam Dunn, Austin Kearns, Todd Frazier, and Jesse Winker as they shared memories from their time in Dayton. The Dragons free gameday publication, Play Ball! featured stories throughout the year recalling the greatest performances and top talent from Dragons history.

Many famous Daytonians joined us at Dragons games including Congressman Mike Turner. Baseball greats like hall-of-famer Barry Larkin also appeared at Day Air Ballpark to be part of the fun.

A new mascot joined the Dragons Entertainment family in the earlier part of the season. Blaze surprised fans during a game in May and quickly became a fan favorite!

Newsweek and Dayton Daily News awards

Day Air Ballpark was selected as the winner of the 2025 Newsweek Fans' Choice Award for Best Single-A Ballpark in the United States. The Dragons were selected as the First-Place winner in the Dayton Daily News "Best of Dayton" contest in two categories: "Best Attraction" and "Best Family Fun Destination."

Winning Streak

The Dragons closed out the season with an historic 15-game winning streak that was one of the longest in decades in the Midwest League, the longest in team history, and the longest anywhere in Minor League Baseball over the last two seasons. More information on the winning streak can be found in the "On the Field" section of this Season Review.

Major New Additions at Day Air Ballpark

Diamond Club

The Dragons Diamond Club represents the largest renovation project at the ballpark since the original opening in 2000. This 5,000-square-foot space comfortably hosts 75 to 200 seated guests, with additional capacity available for larger, flow-style gatherings. With floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the field, the Diamond Club combines modern elegance with timeless charm. Whether you're planning a wedding, corporate event, holiday party, or private celebration, this one-of-a-kind space offers a stunning backdrop and a flexible layout to bring your vision to life. Open year-round and designed to bring people together-not just for baseball, but for weddings, celebrations, business events, and more.

Deck the Diamond

The Dayton Dragons are bringing a completely new event to downtown Dayton this holiday season called Deck the Diamond.

Guests will step into a winter wonderland at Day Air Ballpark, where the magic of the season shines bright! They will experience the enchantment of over 1.1 million dazzling lights and enjoy a festive lineup of holiday activities perfect for the whole family. Attendees will make unforgettable memories together at this one-of-a-kind holiday celebration.

Deck the Diamond will begin on November 14, 2025, and will run until January 3, 2026. The 45-night event will take place nightly from 6-9 pm and be closed on Mondays. Every 10 minutes, a dazzling synchronized music and light show will take place featuring a breathtaking display where the stadium lights come alive in harmony with the holiday music. The announcement and kickoff for ticket sales started on "Christmas in July" during the regular Dragon season.

Guests will be able to roast s'mores at fire pits located around the ballpark and enjoy special holiday food creations and winter cocktails. Children will have the opportunity to meet and have their photo taken with Santa. In addition, kids can write letters to Santa, participate in a scavenger hunt, play carnival games, and create their own ornament. Families can also ride the North Pole Express and enjoy plenty of "Elfie Stations" located around the ballpark including a 44-foot-tall Christmas tree.

2025 Season Review

Attendance

Final Attendance: 490,468 (63 dates)

Per Game Attendance Average: 7,785

The Dragons finished the 2025 season with the third highest attendance average among the 120 teams across all levels of Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™).

The Dragons finished the year with a per-game attendance average of 7,785 per home date (63 home openings). This was the fourth straight year that the Dragons have finished among the top three across all levels of Minor League Baseball.

The Dragons full-season attendance total of 490,468 ranked seventh among all Minor League teams (note that Triple-A teams have nine additional scheduled home dates compared to the Dragons classification of High-A).

The Dragons finished first among the 60 Class-A teams in professional baseball, ranking #1 among Class-A teams for the 25th consecutive season (every year of the Dragons existence). The Dragons also led the Midwest League in attendance for the 25th straight year.

The Dragons finished #1 among all teams below the Triple-A level (Single-A and Double-A) for the 19th straight season. There are 90 teams below the Triple-A level in professional baseball.

The Dragons continued their successful Season Ticket Club in 2025. Benefits to club members included a 10% gift card (10% of the total value of all tickets purchased), free gifts, and three free events (Meet the Team; Movie Night; Classic Family Movie Night; Dragons Appreciation Party). As in past years, season ticket benefits included a free ticket exchange program for any missed games; 20% monthly discounts in the team store; best pricing on rental suites, party decks, or any other group outings; a personal ticket rep to provide assistance all season; opportunity to purchase parking passes; and first access to other events and the ballpark including the Reds Celebration Game.

Dragons Community Support and Involvement in 2025

MILITARY AND PUBLIC SERVICE

Hometown Heroes program presented by the Dayton Development Coalition, Reynolds & Reynolds, HII Mission Technologies, Synergy Building Systems, and Horenstein, Nicholson & Blumenthal

During the 2025 baseball season, the Dragons partnered with the Dayton Development Coalition, Reynolds & Reynolds, HII Mission Technologies, Synergy Building Systems, and HNB for a season-long tribute to all service men and women past and present. There were four special spotlights (April 25, May 27, June 17, July 3) that each highlighted a different aspect or organization involved in the military. The season-long celebration wrapped up with American Celebration Night on August 23.

Veteran Salute program presented by CareSource Military & Veterans

The Dragons Veteran Salute program, presented by CareSource Military & Veterans, highlighted five veterans' stories during the season. Veterans who were chosen were honored at a Dragons game with an in-game ceremony and provided with VIP treatment during their special night. This season, the Dragons recognized Ovidio Pugnale (Air Force) on April 27, Joe Kleiner (Marine Corps) on June 1, Dan Shroyer (Marine Corps, OH National Guard, and Army Reserve) on June 22, Matthew Graves (Marine Corps and Army) on July 27, and Christina Helferich-Polosky (Army) on August 24.

The Dragons understand the dedication it takes to serve in our nation's military and are proud to create special moments for those who give their oath to enlist and serve. During the 2025 season, the Dragons hosted Oath of Enlistments for the Air National Guard, Air Force, Space Force, Army, and Marines. Each future service member was able to attend the Dragons game and celebrate afterwards with complimentary tickets for them and their families.

For the 2025 season, the Dragons and Minor League Baseball partnered with the Air National Guard to promote recruitment. Through this partnership, the Air National Guard received tickets to a Dragons game, hosted an Oath of Enlistment on the field, and played a recruitment video for Dragons fans during every other game.

The Dragons are proud to host multiple Honor Guards across the course of the season. These Honor Guards have featured multiple high school and colleges JROTC and ROTC programs, police and fire departments, military organizations, and the 445th Aeromedical Staging Squadron from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

The Dragons honored local Miami Valley police and firefighters with special recognition nights, presented by LION.

The Dragons honored local Miami Valley police on June 3 with $7.00 from each ticket sold for this was donated to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund as part of the Dragons Ticket Fundraising Program. Dayton police officer Devin Portis sang the national anthem. The ceremonial first pitch was thrown by Dayton Police Department's Officer of the Year, Officer Michael Conrads. Officer Conrads has served for 25 years and also received five commendations during the 2025 annual awards ceremony. A pre-game recognition honored and thanked some of the newest law enforcement officers from Sidney, Beavercreek, and other departments representing all new officers that have made the commitment and taken the oath to protect our communities. An in-game recognition honored a Miami Valley law enforcement member that went above and beyond to protect and serve our community. Deputy Chad Etzler of the Mercer County Sheriff's Department was selected for the First Responder of the Game honor as he saved a child's life in April 2025.

The Dragons honored Dayton firefighters on August 7 with $7.00 from each ticket sold for this was donated to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation. The national anthem was performed by Dayton Firefighter Price Dunlap. Ceremonial first pitches were thrown by Dayton Fire Department Chief Mike Rice, Dayton Medal of Honor Recipient Dan Wolfangel, as well as a relative of the late Roy "Tank" Colbrunn. Colbrunn served with numerous fire departments in a 35-year career, including the department at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. A pre-game recognition honored and thanked some of the newest firefighters that have made the commitment and taken the oath to protect our communities. New members from Moraine, Piqua, and more were in attendance representing some of the Miami Valley's newest firefighters. An in-game recognition took place to honor a Miami Valley firefighter that went above and beyond to protect and serve our community. The First Responder of the Game honoree was Firefighter Paramedic Matt Abel, who witnessed a man suffering a heart attack at a local event and took immediate lifesaving actions.

EDUCATION

The Academic All-Star program, presented by Edison State Community College, recognized five College Credit Plus Students at Edison State Community College. College Credit Plus (CCP) offers a unique opportunity for students to enhance and further their educational and career objectives while still in high school. CCP students can earn college and high school credit concurrently, accelerating their college careers at no cost. The five winners were honored at a Dragons game and be presented a $1,000 scholarship from the Dayton Dragons Foundation.

Dragons MVP school program included over 1,200 fourth and fifth grade classrooms across the Miami Valley. The program completed its 20th year, impacting over 32,000 students in 2025. Teachers selected five MVPs based on the criteria put in place by the teacher including performance, effort, citizenship, and improvement. The five MVPs received four tickets to a Dragons game, access to an exclusive Dragons MVP Zone, an MVP certificate, and a Dragons MVP hat. The Dragons visited selected classrooms over the course of the program. The Dragons MVP Program was made possible by the generous support of Ohio 529 Plan CollegeAdvantage, Roosters, WDTN and Dayton's CW. In 20 seasons, the Dragons MVP program has reached 560,920 students, 20,808 total classrooms, 104,040 total MVPs awarded, and 499,392 Dragons tickets awarded.

The Dragons High School Baseball Showcase, presented by Bob Ross Auto Group, welcomed 32 local high school teams to play a regular-season game at Day Air Ballpark. The Showcase served as a fundraiser for participating schools, allowing them to sell Dragons tickets and raise money for their athletics departments. The Dragons host these high school baseball games, providing the ultimate experience for the players involved. The teams were able to provide their own PA announcers, cheer squads, national anthem singers, and some schools even brought their own radio broadcasters to the ballpark.

College Prep Night, presented by Day Air Credit Union on September 24, helped prospective college students find the right college fit. Attendees could visit over 100 colleges and universities and had the chance to win one of two, $1,000 scholarships from Day Air Credit Union.

The Dragons Field Trip program provided an educational experience for local schools and daycares. Students involved received a behind-the-scenes tour of Day Air Ballpark, photo on the field, and had the opportunity to run the bases. A total of 61 groups visited the ballpark in 2025 on field trips.

RECOGNITION FOR COMMUNITY SERVICE AND DRAGONS COMMUNITY SUPPORT

Community All-Stars presented by Flying Ace Express Car Wash

The Dragons partnered with Flying Ace Express Car Wash on the Community All-Stars program, honoring Dayton's best individuals and organizations that are improving the quality of life in the Miami Valley. From firefighters to first responders to volunteers and good Samaritans, the Dragons honored five honorees that were highlighted during a game with a tribute video telling their story. Community All-Stars honored in 2025 included:

Boys and Girls Club of Dayton: May 8

Stevie's World of Wiffel Ball: June 5

Therapeutic Riding Institute: July 2

Midwest Ohio Baseball League: August 8

WDTN: Coats for Kids: September 3

The Dragons Home Run Challenge, presented by Kroger, donated 1,000 meals to the Dayton Foodbank for every home run hit at Day Air Ballpark. This season, with the Dragons 37 home runs, 37,000 meals were donated for the Dayton Foodbank.

The Dragons 50/50 program is now in its ninth year and has raised more than $675,000 for various charities at Dragons games. Fans could purchase tickets from sellers at the ballpark, or online at daytondragons.com throughout the season. Winners of the 50/50 program received half of the total pot and the other half was donated to The Dayton Dragons Foundation which supported various charitable organizations and community programming in the Miami Valley.

Each year, the Dragons ticket fundraising program works with countless organizations to help them fundraise for their cause with the sale of Dragons tickets. Groups can sell tickets to a specific Dragons game and earn 50% of the proceeds from their ticket sales. In 2025, this program raised approximately $150,000.

The Dragons concessions fundraiser program benefited various organizations throughout the Miami Valley. Over $7.5 million has been raised for groups who participated in this program including approximately $250,000 this year.

Many charitable walks take place at Day Air Ballpark as part of a fundraising effort for various charities and organizations. In 2025, this has or will include the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk, the Walk to End Alzheimer's, Greater Dayton Heart Walk, the ALS United Walk, and the Brain Tumor Foundation Walk.

The Dragons raised $10,506 as part of a holiday 50/50 raffle for the Dragons Foundation.

The Dayton Dragons Foundation is central to our organization's effort to be involved in the community. The Foundation provides necessary funding and resources to support the countless donations, charitable requests, in-kind donations, unique game experiences, and community-wide programs which the Dragon support every year. The Dragons strive to do more and make a larger impact through our position as Dayton's hometown team. Over the last year, we were able to provide monetary gifts totaling more than $40,000 to local non-profit and charity organizations.

The Dayton Dragons and Montgomery County hosted a Youth Job Fair at Day Air Ballpark on May 9. The job fair was geared for young adults between the ages of 17-24. Attendees had the chance to meet with over 40 local companies to learn about current job opportunities.

HEALTH & ENVIRONMENTAL CAUSES

Home Run for Life presented by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and the Dragons teamed up to provide kids battling serious medical conditions with once-in-a-lifetime opportunities during Dragons games. Each honoree took an honorary home run lap around the bases during a Dragons game and received an engraved bat, along with other gifts. Dates for the 2025 season were May 7, July 23, August 6, and August 19.

The Dragons hosted their 15th annual Dragons 5K presented by Orthopedic Associates on July 12 at Day Air Ballpark. The event is one of the Miami Valley's biggest races and included over 3,000 participants. The race course follows streets and paths around the ballpark in the heart of the Water Street and through Deeds MetroPark.

Recycling Bin Initiative

The Dayton Dragons and Montgomery County Environmental Services once again teamed up for the Recycling Bin Initiative (RBI) program. This free, fun, and educational program is for kids and families to learn about household recycling and how recycling benefits the economy and the environment. All participants received up to four Dragons lawn tickets to RBI Night at a Dragons game, exclusive RBI gifts, and were eligible to win other great Dragons prizes and experiences. Dates were June 19 and August 21.

Local Talent Performing at Day Air Ballpark

The Dragons Present program, in partnership with Winsupply, focused on the talented individuals and groups in the Miami Valley. "Dragons Present" featured 33 groups and organizations that had the opportunity to display their talents before a Dragons game in a spotlighted area. They included:

LYD Band

Little Miami High School Band

UD Dance Team

UD Irish Dance Team

Madison Mohawks Steel Drum Band

Fairborn High School Jazz Improv Band

Oakwood High School Marching Band

Greenon High School Band

Beavercreek High School Drumline

Olohana's Polynesian Dance

Bethel Jazz Combo

Funk Lab Dance

Joyful Soles

Pro Cheer Lions

Steel Drum Dave

Gem City Cloggers

Cincinnati Barbarians

DJ Todd Banks

Possum Creek Ramblers

Celtic Academy of Irish Dance

Dance Flash Fusion

Quest Elite Cheer

Centerville High School Band

Showboat Cloggers

Anna High School Band

WSU Dance Team

Bellefontaine High School Marching Band

MVP Dance Fit

Barline A Cappella

Pure Studios Performing Arts

Dayton Dance Conservatory

WPAFB Band of Flight

Northmont High School Marching Band

Spotlight on Dayton showcased performance groups in the Dayton area - providing them a stage in front of a sold-out crowd. They included:

- University of Dayton Dance Team

- Olohana's Polynesian Dance

- Pro Cheer Lions

- Gem City Cloggers

- Celtic Academy of Irish Dance

- Showboat Cloggers

- WSU Dance Team

- Dayton Dance Conservatory

- UD Irish Dance Team

The Dragons Celebrate Dayton program recognized the incredible people who achieve amazing things every day in the Miami Valley. This year's honorees included the Dayton Daily News' award-winning editorial staff.

The Dragons also hosted a naturalization ceremony for new citizens from 19 countries who took their oath of allegiance on the field during an inning break of the Dragons game on August 5. The crowd then joined in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance with the newly naturalized citizens. This marked the sixth consecutive Dragons season in which a naturalization ceremony was held on the field during a Dragons game.

Dream Big Award presented by CYMI Holdings

The Dragons gave the "Dream Big Award" presented by CYMI Holdings to three individuals in the greater Dayton area who exemplified a stellar entrepreneurial spirit. These individuals and organizations were recognized for their determination and dedication to growing their own unique businesses and making the Miami Valley a better place to live, work, and play. Boom Crate Studios, Ghostlight Coffee, and Black Palette Art Gallery were recognized as Dream Big Award winners in 2025.

National Anthem Tryouts, presented by Dayton Daily News, kicked off the beginning of baseball season in the Miami Valley by giving performers the opportunity to tryout to perform before a Dragons game. More than 300 groups and individuals auditioned in hopes of being selected to perform at a Dragons game.

ENTERTAINMENT

For the first time in many years, the Dragons introduced a new mascot in 2025 as Blaze joined the Dragons group of mascots and Day Air Ballpark characters. Popular Dragons mascots Heater and Gem, the Green Team, team characters Roofman, ATMO, and Princess Jade, and traditional favorites the Retirement Village People were all back for the 2025 season. The Dragons also featured many special pre-game entertainment events on the plaza, including Star Wars night, animals, musical performances, dance groups, cheer squads, characters, and multiple car shows. Other outside entertainment included:

Team Zoom Canine Entertainment: May 29 & June 1

BirdZerk!: June 7

ZOOperstars: June 8

In 2025, for the 15th year, young Dragons fans joined the Dragons Kids Club, presented by Hot Head Burritos. For just $34.99, members received a special 25th season Dragons jersey, Dragons crossbody bag, Dragons hat, a free kid's meal voucher for Hot Head Burritos, two (2) Dragons lawn tickets, and a Fun Zone pass.

Throughout the 2025 season, kids ages 7-13 signed up at local Kroger stores and on-line for a chance to be a part of Dragons Baseball Buddies, presented by Kroger. Those picked received the full Dragons experience including a replica Dragons jersey and hat, autographed baseball, photo opportunities, and getting to run out on the field with a Dragons player during the starting lineup.

On May 30 and July 25, the Dragons hosted Scout Overnighters. On these nights, scouts from across the Miami Valley spent the night at Day Air Ballpark, camped on the outfield grass in tents. Scouts were able to watch Shrek and Rookie of the Year on the video board before going to sleep for the night.

DAY AIR BALLPARK EVENTS, HEART OF WATER STREET

On June 7, the Dragons hosted their annual "Meet the Team" session at Day Air Ballpark. Fans had the opportunity to meet the entire 2025 Dayton Dragons roster, collect autographs, and take photos with the players. Joining the players and Dragons coaches were Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame inductee George Foster. On-field activities were led by players and coaches. Heater, Gem, and the Green Team were also on hand.

The Dragons hosted the Logan Wilson Celebrity Softball Game, presented by Kettering Health, on June 11. The softball game acted as a team builder for the Bengals before they broke for Training Camp and featured a home run derby, on-field interviews, player and fan interaction, raffle prizes, and even helped raise awareness for The Brooks Joshua Anderson Foundation. The group of players was led by Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson and also included wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, head coach Zac Taylor, former Bengals Ickey Woods and Giovani Bernard, and many more Bengals favorites.

On August 1, Day Air Ballpark was turned into the ultimate movie theatre for Donatos Movie Night. Fans brought blankets and sat on the outfield grass to watch the family favorite Moana 2 on the Dragons 2,000 sq. ft HD video board. Fans could order a pizza from participating Dayton-area Donatos locations to receive a box top form to claim up to five free tickets to the event.

On August 16, the Dragons and Heidelberg Distributing Company partnered for the 17th annual Great American Beer Tasting, bringing a wide variety of beers, ciders, and seltzers to Day Air Ballpark for fans to try. Each beer tasting ticket provided 15 four-ounce samples, raffle tickets for high-end prizes, a 2025 shirt, a souvenir pint glass, access to activities and games on the field, and more. The event in 2025 also included a VIP ticket granting one-hour early entry and a $5 food voucher for food trucks on the plaza or concessions inside the park. Designated driver tickets were also available with samples of non-alcoholic beverages.

This season, the Dragons partnered with their major league affiliate, the Cincinnati Reds, to host "Reds Day at the Dragons." On August 24, the Dragons hosted Mr. Redlegs, the Reds Rally Pack, the Reds Hall of Fame traveling exhibit, and Hall of Famer Barry Larkin threw out the first pitch at Day Air Ballpark.

Water Street District's "Party at the Plaza" took place three times at Day Air Ballpark in 2025. Jeff Stevens from iHeart Radio hosted the event with live music and entertainment skits with the Green Team and Dragons mascots, and featuring food trucks and a beer truck from Heidelberg Distributing. 2News from WDTN broadcasted live from the events.

The University of Dayton baseball team was scheduled to host Wright State University at Day Air Ballpark on April 29. Over 4,000 advanced tickets were sold but the game fell victim to Mother Nature and the contest was rained-out. The tradition of an annual UD game at Day Air Ballpark is expected to continue in 2026.

The Dragons also hosted two Baseball Block Parties at Rocky's ACE Hardware locations. The parties includes a baseball hitting station, pitching station, base running station, warm-up station, fielding station, and more. One event featured current Dragons players, while former Reds star Todd Benzinger was on location at the second event. Benzinger and Dragon players assisted fans in honing their skills, signed autographs, participated in a fan photo booth, put on carnival games, and interacted at inflatables. Heater, Gem, and the Green Team were also on hand. Each event included a baseball scavenger hunt.

On the Field in 2025

Final Record: 52-76 (.406)

First Half: 21-44 (.323) 6th in East Division

Second Half: 31-32 (.492), 4th in East Division

The Winning Streak

The Dragons produced a club-record 15-game winning streak from August 17-September 3 and finished the season by going 18-1 over their final 19 games.

The Dragons winning streak broke the all-time club record of 13 set in 2002.

The Dragons winning streak was the longest in the Midwest League since before MLB took over record-keeping in the Minor Leagues in 2005. Year-by-year winning streak information is not available prior to 2005. The longest winning streak on record in the Midwest League prior to the Dragons 15-gamer was 13 by Bowling Green in 2018. According to unofficial media reports, the all-time Midwest League record is 17, by Cedar Rapids in 1965.

The Dragons winning streak was the longest in all Minor League Baseball in 2025. No other team in the minor leagues had won 15 straight since 2023, when Modesto of the California League won 16.

The Dragons also won eight consecutive home games from August 19-September 3.

The 15-game winning streak was just the fourth time the Dragons won at least 10 in a row in their 25-year history.

Chase Burns Goes from the Dragons to the Reds

For just the second time in franchise history, a player made the jump within a single season from the Dragons to the Reds. Starting pitcher Chase Burns was the Dragons opening night starting pitcher on April 4 at West Michigan and spent the first three weeks of the season with Dayton. After stops with Double-A Chattanooga and Triple-A Louisville, Burns was called up to the Reds to make his MLB debut on June 24. Burns set several records related to strikeouts at the start of a career when he struck out 10 batters in four of his first eight starts with the Reds. Prior to Burns' exploits, Rhett Lowder had become the first Dayton player to jump from the Dragons to the Reds in the same season (excluding injury rehab assignments) in 2024.

Memorable Moments on the Field in 2025

May 9: Dragons pitcher Brian Edgington struck out 13 Great Lakes batters in five innings, one short of the club record of 14 set by Josh Hall in 2001 and Daniel Renken in 2011.

May 13: The Dragons trailed at Quad Cities 6-1 entering the eighth inning before battling back to win 11-9 in 12 innings. Dayton scored three in the eighth and two in the ninth to tie the score. Both runs in the ninth came on a two-out, two-run single by John Michael Faile. Dayton's Carlos Jorge blasted a tie-breaking two-run home run in the top of the 12th to give the Dragons an 11-9 lead and close out the scoring. The game marked just the third time since record-keeping of lead changes began in 2004 that the Dragons trailed by at least five runs in the eighth inning and battled back to win the game, and the first time since 2012. The Dragons have come back from deficits of at least five runs to win 27 times since 2004, but only three times when they trailed by five runs or more in the eighth inning or later. The 12-inning contest tied for the most innings played in a Dragons game since the rule putting a free runner on second base to begin each inning after the ninth was implemented in 2018. Note: Carlos Jorge's 12th inning two-run home run marked the second time in his Dragons career that Jorge hit a 12th inning, tie-breaking home run in a Dragons win. He did the same on September 2, 2023 at Great Lakes to break a 5-5 tie in a Dragons 7-6 win.

May 16: Catcher Connor Burns enjoyed the first two-homer game of his pro career, the first multi-home run game by a Dragons player since Cam Collier hit three on August 23, 2024.

June 22: The Dragons overcame the second largest deficit to win in recorded team history, battling back after trailing 10-2 in the middle of the fifth to defeat Fort Wayne 12-11. The Dragons trailed 11-4 when they erupted for eight runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to take the lead. Anthony Stephan's three-run home run tied the game at 11-11, and the Dragons added one more run in the inning to break the tie on a bases-loaded walk to Peyton Stovall. The Dragons sent 14 batters to the plate in the inning, and the eight-run frame was the Dragons largest since they scored eight runs in an inning at Great Lakes on July 26, 2023. Dayton reliever Trey Braithwaite shutout Fort Wayne over the final 3.1 innings to preserve the victory. Details on Dragons comebacks are available since 2001. Their largest recorded comeback in a victory is nine runs, on April 19, 2001 at Lansing, when they trailed 9-0 after two innings and won 10-9.

June 27: The Dragons produced their highest run total in 18 years in a 19-4 win at Lansing, as they collected 19 hits with eight of their nine batters picking up at least two hits. The Dragons finished just two runs short of the club record of 21 runs in a game. They scored 19 runs for the first time since July 5, 2007. The Dragons attack was led by Victor Acosta, who had a home run and five runs batted in. Leo Balcazar had three hits including a home run. The Dragons had eight extra base hits in the game. Dayton led 4-2 going to the fifth inning when they exploded for 13 runs over the next three frames including six in the sixth.

Back-to-Back Six-Game Sweeps

The Dragons completed a six-game sweep of the Peoria Chiefs at Day Air Ballpark August 19-24, their first sweep of a six-game set since September of 2021 and just the second in franchise history. The series included three walk-off wins over a four-day period for the Dragons, matching their total of walk-off victories for the entire season up to that point. Dayton second baseman Peyton Stovall played a key role in all three walk-offs, delivering a game-winning single in the bottom of the 10th inning on August 21; a game-winning sacrifice fly in the 10th inning on August 23; and then on August 24 belting a game-tying double in the 11th inning before scoring the winning run himself moments later.

The Dragons followed their six-game home series sweep of Peoria with an immediate sweep of a six-game road series at Fort Wayne August 26-31. The series sweep at Fort Wayne was the first sweep of a six-game road series in franchise history.

Breaking the All-Time Record on Sept. 2

The Dragons tied their club record for consecutive wins on Sunday, August 31 at Fort Wayne with their 13th win in a row and returned home to Dayton to begin a series with Lansing on September 2. That night, the Dragons broke the 23-year-old team record for consecutive victories by edging the Lugnuts 4-3, erasing a 3-2 deficit with two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning, getting a tie-breaking RBI single from Yerlin Confidan with two outs to take the lead. The Dragons extended their winning streak to 15 the next night before falling to Lansing 5-4 on September 4 to snap the streak. The Dragons closed out the series with Lansing and the 2025 season by winning their final three games to notch 18 wins in their last 19 games.

MLB Rehab Assignments

Reds pitcher Rhett Lowder completed a Major League injury rehabilitation assignment with the Dragons in 2025 to bring the all-time number of Dragons MLB rehab assignments to 45.

Additionally, four other players completed Minor League injury rehab assignments with the Dragons (players on the injured list at Triple-A Louisville). Those players were Wade Miley, Carson Rudd, Davis Wendzel, and Tejay Antone. Miley became the second pitcher in Dragons history to start a game for the Dragons after pitching a no-hitter in the Major Leagues with the Reds, joining Homer Bailey with that distinction.

Dragons 2025 Rehab Assignments

Player Date/s MLB/MiLB

Wade Miley April 22, April 27, May 10 MiLB

Rhett Lowder May 11 MLB

Carson Rudd 4 G (May 20-31) MiLB

Davis Wendzel 4 G (August 6-7, 9-10) MiLB

Tejay Antone 5 G (August 13-24) MiLB

Dragons Award Winners

Midwest League Player/Pitcher of the Week

Player Batter/Pitcher Dates

Carter Graham Batter 8/18-8/24

2025 Dragons Team Leaders

Batting

Batting Average: Carlos Jorge, .251 (qualifier: minimum 356 plate app.)

Jack Moss, .337 (non-qualifier: 110 plate app.)

Home Runs: John Michael Faile, 13

Runs Batted In: John Michael Faile, 56

Stolen Bases: Carlos Jorge, 40

Games Played: Yerlin Confidan, 112

Pitching

Victories: Jose Montero, 7

Earned Run Average: Jose Montero, 3.93 (qualifier; minimum 102.67 IP)

Saves: Irvin Machuca, 6

Games Pitched: Cody Adcock, 40

Innings Pitched: Jose Montero, 103

Strikeouts: Adam Serwinowski, 92

Dragons among the Midwest League Leaders

Batters

Runs: Carlos Jorge, 10th (66)

Stolen Bases: Carlos Jorge, 8th (40)

Pitchers

Earned Run Average: Jose Montero, 6th (3.93)

Strikeouts: Adam Serwinowski, 1st (136 total; 92 with Dayton)

Dragons Broadcast Information in 2025

In 2025, 15 Dragons games were televised live on a major TV "over the air" station, Dayton's CW (Channel 26). All 128 regular season games were broadcast on radio on WONE 980 AM and the Dragons Mobile App. The Dragons broadcasts featured Tom Nichols, Patrick Geshan, and Jack Pohl. Nichols was inducted into the Greater Dayton Baseball Hall of Fame prior to the start of the 2025 season based on his contributions as a broadcaster.

The Dragons YouTube channel features great content all season long including "Around the Horn", "Mic'd Up", and "Extra Innings." Follow the Dragons YouTube channel for the latest and exclusive online content.

48 Former Dragons Played in Major Leagues in 2025

Former Dragons who Made Major League Baseball Debuts in 2025 (157 total since 2000)

Chase Burns (Reds)

Tyler Callihan (Reds)

Zach Maxwell (Reds)

Luis Mey (Reds)

Chase Petty (Reds)

Christian Roa (Marlins)

Jayvien Sandridge (Yankees)

Sal Stewart (Reds)

Additional Former Dragons Who Played for the Reds in 2025 (18)

Andrew Abbott

Graham Ashcraft

Elly De La Cruz

Alexis Diaz

Blake Dunn

TJ Friedl

Hunter Greene

Rece Hinds

Jacob Hurtubise

Nick Lodolo

Noelvi Marte

Matt McLain

Connor Phillips

Lyon Richardson

Tony Santillan

Tyler Stephenson

Carson Spiers

Randy Wynne

Additional Former Dragons Who Played for Other MLB Teams in 2025 (22)

Jose Barrero (Cardinals)

Stuart Fairchild (Braves)

Tucker Barnhart (Diamondbacks)

Brennan Bernardino (Red Sox)

Joe Boyle (Rays)

Noah Davis (Dodgers/Twins)

Jonathan India (Royals)

Ben Lively (Guardians)

Michael Lorenzen (Royals)

Tyler Mahle (Rangers)

Dauri Moreta (Pirates)

Wandy Peralta (Padres)

Tanner Rainey (Nationals)

Miguel Rojas (Dodgers)

Eduardo Salazar (Nationals)

Michael Siani (Cardinals)

Jose Siri (Rays)

Robert Stephenson (Angels)

Taylor Trammell (Astros)

Chad Tromp (Braves/Orioles)

Justin Turner (Cubs)

Jesse Winker (Mets)







Midwest League Stories from October 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.