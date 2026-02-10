Flyers vs. Raiders: College Baseball at Day Air Ballpark

Published on February 10, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

DAYTON, OHIO - The Dayton Dragons are excited to announce that the University of Dayton baseball team will host Wright State University at Day Air Ballpark in 2026. The Flyers will meet the Raiders on Wednesday, April 15 at 7:00 p.m. at the home of the Dayton Dragons. Gates will open at 6:00 p.m. This will mark the sixth straight year that the Flyers have scheduled a game at Day Air Ballpark.

Tickets are $10.00 for adults and children. Students from both the University of Dayton and Wright State will be admitted free of charge. Luxury suites are available for $350.00 (seating for 20 fans). Go to this link to purchase tickets:

- University of Dayton fans: https://am.ticketmaster.com/dragons/buy/quickbuy?id=MTAxMQ==

- Wright State fans: https://am.ticketmaster.com/dragons/buy/quickbuy?id=MTAxNQ==

The RTA Flyer will be utilized on the evening of the game to provide free shuttles between the University of Dayton campus and Day Air Ballpark.

Robert Murphy, Dragons President & General Manager, says previous UD games at Day Air Ballpark have been a huge success.

"This season marks the sixth straight year that the Dragons have hosted a Flyers game at Day Air Ballpark, and their games always feature a very enthusiastic atmosphere with big crowds, with our entire suite level sold out," said Murphy. "The University of Dayton game against Wright State in 2023 broke the all-time attendance record for a UD home game, a record that had been set the previous year when UD hosted Ohio State at Day Air Ballpark."

About the Flyers

The Flyers welcome the return of head coach Jayson King in 2026 after Coach King's one-year stint as an assistant coach at Vanderbilt, a perennial national title contender. King led the Flyers for seven seasons from 2017-24, posting 165 total victories and a winning percentage in Atlantic 10 conference games of .570. King's initial seven-year run as head coach featured four trips to the conference tournament, two appearances in the conference championship matchup, and four Flyers players selected in the Major League Baseball draft.

The 2026 Flyers are led by junior infielder Dyrenson Wouters, who hit .388 with an OPS of 1.036 for the Flyers last season when he was selected to the Atlantic 10 Academic All-Conference team. Also returning is junior catcher Ryan McDougall, who batted .291 with a .936 OPS for UD in 2025, blasting nine home runs to rank tied for second on the team. The Flyers also feature a pair of local athletes with brothers Brandon and Riley Cahill, both products of Oakwood High School.

About Wright State

The Raiders are led by head coach Alex Sogard, who is in his eighth year with the program. Under Sogard's guidance, the Raiders have captured seven straight regular season Horizon League titles and four trips in the last five years to the NCAA Regional.

The Raiders have many key returning producers from last season, led by former Chaminade Julienne star J.P. Peltier, who blasted 20 home runs in 2025 while batting .303 with 24 stolen bases to earn first team Horizon League honors. Horizon League Freshman of the Year Hunter Warren, who batted .328 with an .831 OPS also returns, along with all-league first team selections Cam Allen, their top starting pitcher from 2025 (7-3, 4.95 ERA) and Braylen Blomquist (.333 batting average; .914 OPS).

Dayton Dragons in 2026

The Dayton Dragons open the 2026 season, their 26th year of operation, on April 2 at Lansing, with their home opener scheduled for April 7 at 7:05 pm against the Lake County Captains at Day Air Ballpark.







