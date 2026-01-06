Dragons National Anthem Tryouts Set

DAYTON, OH - A traditional sign that baseball season is just around the corner in the Miami Valley is National Anthem Tryouts, presented by the Dayton Daily News. Auditions for this summer's national anthem performers are VIRTUAL on the Dragons website.

"The anthem is more than a tradition at each game, it's a reminder of community, pride, and shared purpose," said Rob Rohr, president and publisher of the Dayton Daily News. "We're proud to partner with the Dragons to share that moment with the crowd during every game, and to shine a light on the amazing musical talent in our community"

Robert Murphy, Dragons President, added the following statement: "Traditionally, National Anthem Tryouts presented by Dayton Daily News is the first taste of Dragons baseball after an offseason, but with Deck the Diamond that just wrapped up, and our new Diamond Club Event Center hosting events throughout the holidays, auditions opening for the 2026 season will help to carry over the momentum from a wonderful 25th season at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. Baseball will be here before you know it, and we're excited for the talented groups or individuals in the community to take their shot at the grand prize moment of performing before a sold-out crowd before the Dragons take the field on April 7 against Lake County. Good luck to all those talented performers in the Miami Valley, we can't wait to see what you have to offer."

Audition videos, which are being accepted in lieu of in-person auditions this year, should be uploaded at www.daytondragons.com/nationalanthem.

Finalists will perform the national anthem at Day Air Ballpark throughout the season, with the grand prize winner performing on Opening Day 2026 before the Dragons host the Lake County Captains on Tuesday, April 7. Deadline to apply is February 15, 2026.

