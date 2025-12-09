Additional Date Added for Deck the Diamond at Day Air Ballpark

Dayton, Ohio - The Dayton Dragons announced today that an additional date has been added to the schedule for Deck the Diamond, a walk-through holiday light show and themed holiday wonderland at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

The Dragons announced today that the complete Deck the Diamond event will now be in operation on Monday, December 15 from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm. This date was not on the previously-released schedule.

Click here to view a brief Deck the Diamond video:

https://daytondragonscs.box.com/s/68ds5gbkspbkqge8x06dx220qcvw5ker

"To ensure that everyone in the Miami Valley has the opportunity to visit Deck the Diamond, we have added an additional night to the schedule on December 15," said Brandy Guinaugh, Dragons Executive Vice President and Assistant General Manager.

With this additional date, Deck the Diamond will be in operation every night from 6:00-9:00 pm from tonight through January 3, except Christmas Day/night and New Year's Day/night.

Deck the Diamond features over ONE MILLION holiday lights. Every 10 minutes, a dazzling synchronized music and light show will take place featuring a breathtaking display where the stadium lights come alive in harmony with the holiday music.

Attendees should expect their tour through the holiday wonderland at Day Air Ballpark to last 65-75 minutes. Activities include:

--Themed light show synchronized to music every 10 minutes

--Enchanting train rides on the North Pole Express presented by AES Ohio

--Scavenger Hunt

--Live Musical Performances presented by Dayton Daily News

--Delicious Holiday Treats

--Santa Clubhouse and Santa Photos presented by Coldwell Banker Heritage

--Letters to Santa presented by Home of 2 NEWS on WDTN NBC, Dayton's CW and WDTN+

--Festive Displays

--Ornament Decorating presented by presented by Home of 2 NEWS on WDTN NBC, Dayton's CW and WDTN+

--Fire pits and S'mores presented by Watson's of Dayton

--Carnival Games

--44' tall Christmas Tree presented by presented by Home of 2 NEWS on WDTN NBC, Dayton's CW and WDTN+

--Elfie Stations

--Newspaper Photobooth presented by Dayton Daily News

--Santa's Sleigh presented by MIX 107.7

--Holiday Shopping

--Giant Snow Globe presented by MIX 107.7

--Holiday hats and crafts presented by Progressive Printers

--Manger Scene presented by Reliable Electric

--Much more

"We're transforming Day Air Ballpark, located in the heart of the Water Street District, into a winter wonderland filled with activities for guests of all ages. Extending the use of our facility well into our off-season from baseball games," said Dayton Dragons President and General Manager Robert Murphy. "Another fantastic way to continue to bring the community and families together in Downtown Dayton."

Children will have the opportunity to meet and have their photos taken with Santa. In addition, kids can write letters to Santa, participate in a scavenger hunt, play carnival games, and create their own ornaments. Families can also ride the North Pole Express and enjoy plenty of "Elfie Stations" located around the ballpark including a 44-foot-tall Christmas tree.

Deck the Diamond guests can put themselves closer to the light show by circling the field's warning track, allowing for an immersive light experience. Please note that Day Air Ballpark features a fully wheelchair-accessible 360-degree concourse, allowing you to enjoy the entire holiday lights experience with ease. However, the field access, which includes the North Pole Express Train, is not accessible.

Day Air Ballpark will also have numerous areas available for groups, families, and companies of any size to celebrate the holidays together including luxury suites (heated indoor suites), the NEW Diamond Club, and more! Guests can select from a special catering menu and enjoy touring the holiday lights and activities on the same night. For more information on booking your holiday party please visit dragonsdeckthediamond.com or call (937) 228-2287 x 698.

Tickets for Deck the Diamond are on sale now and may be purchased at dragonsdeckthediamond.com. Pre-purchased admission is $12 for Monday - Thursday dates and $14 for Friday - Sunday dates. There is also a flexible date ticket available where you pick the date (a great gift idea that recipient can "unwrap anytime!"). A limited number of tickets are available for each Deck the Diamond event date - advance purchases are encouraged. Tickets may also be purchased in person at the Dayton Dragons Box Office or by calling (937) 228-2287.

Guests are reminded that Day Air Ballpark is a cashless venue. Merry Market, the North Pole Express, and all food/beverage items require additional purchases. All other activities are included in the ticket price.

Parking near Day Air Ballpark can be found on various side streets or metered spots are free starting @ 6PM on weekdays and free on weekends.







