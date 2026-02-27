Registration for 2026 Dragons 5K Begins Monday

Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - Registration opens Monday, March 2, for the 16th annual Dragons 5K presented by Orthopedic Associates on Saturday, July 18, 2026 starting at 8:00 am at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District with options to participate in-person or virtually. The event began in 2011 and has become a local tradition and continues to grow into one of the Miami Valley's largest races with a Dragons 5K record 3,000 runners and walkers participating in the 2026 race.

In 2026, the Dragons 5K is offering an "Early Bird" price of only $25 dollars until April 12. Registration will be $20 for ages 17 and under through the day of the race.

The Dragons 5K will continue offering a virtual option for those that prefer that method for 2026. Participants that sign up for the virtual option can complete the race on their own time then input their time online by July 31. Virtual participants can also pick up their items from the Box Office at Day Air Ballpark starting the week after the race, or if they prefer, they can have these items shipped for an additional charge of $10.

All race participants (including virtual) will receive a swag bag that includes a Dragons 5K T-shirt, Dragons 5K finisher's medal, Dragons hat, and four (4) lawn tickets to a future Dragons game. Along with the best price for the race, if participants sign up for the race by April 12, they will also receive two (2) bonus stadium seats for a game early this season. Fans should sign up to participate at www.daytondragons.com/dragons5ksignup.

The Dragons 5K encourages participants of all levels. Walkers are welcome and baby strollers are permitted.

Individual awards will be presented to top finishers, and the top runners in each age group will be awarded a Dragons Den e-gift card. Also, top finishing groups will receive great group prizes with the grand prize being a luxury suite at a Dragons game in 2026. The "Race for the Plate" competition continues in its second year, and top finishing groups in the high-school (under 17) category will receive this coveted trophy.

The race will begin at 8:00 am and participants may choose to run or walk the course. The course will move through downtown Dayton and end back at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

There will be fruit and water provided for participants after the race as well as a post-race party including Dragons fun and live music on the plaza. Results will be provided to participants following the completion of the race. The winners of the top overall, individual age group, and group category will receive notification from the Dragons via email by Friday, July 24, 2026.

Bag pickup for those unable to attend the race will continue the week after the race, beginning Monday, July 20, during regular box office hours (9:00 am - 5:00 pm).

For more information on the Dragons 5K, go to http://www.daytondragons.com/dragons5k.

The 2026 Dragons 5K is being presented by Orthopedic Associates. As the regional leader in comprehensive orthopedic care, our passion is helping Dayton's families get back to doing what they love. We are proud to be the trusted orthopedic provider serving your Dayton Dragons for more than a decade. Visit us soon at our new location at Spooky Nook, Champion Mill, in Hamilton! Learn more at www.OADoctors.com.







