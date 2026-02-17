Deadline Extended for Dayton Dragons National Anthem Tryouts

DAYTON, OH - A traditional sign that baseball season is just around the corner in the Miami Valley is National Anthem Tryouts, presented by the Dayton Daily News. Auditions for this summer's national anthem performers continue and can be submitted virtually through the Dragons website.

Audition videos, which are being accepted in lieu of in-person auditions this year, should be uploaded at www.daytondragons.com/nationalanthem. These videos should be a new recording of their performance of the national anthem. Tips and guidelines can be found on that website for how to best submit this video.

Finalists will perform the national anthem at Day Air Ballpark throughout the season, with the grand prize winner performing on Opening Day 2026 before the Dragons host the Lake County Captains on Tuesday, April 7.

Deadline to apply is Sunday, March 8, 2026.

The Dayton Dragons reserve the right to change performance details throughout the season to ensure health and safety has been met for all performers, fans, and staff.

