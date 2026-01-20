Dragons & Day Air Credit Union Announce More Than $10,000 Raised in Holiday 50/50 Raffle

Published on January 20, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







DAYTON, OHIO - The Dayton Dragons Foundation and Day Air Credit Union announced today that $5,434 will be presented to the Dayton Foodbank after completion of a special holiday online 50/50 raffle. The 50/50 raffle began on November 28 and continued until December 21. A total of $10,868 was generated and was split equally between the Dayton Foodbank and the lucky winner. Guests could purchase tickets online as well as in person at Deck the Diamond this holiday season.

"We're thrilled with the Miami Valley's response to our annual holiday raffle and thrilled to be able to present $10,868 to another great local organization, the Dayton Foodbank, this holiday season," said Dragons President Robert Murphy. "We are thankful for our partnership with Day Air Credit Union in making this happen."

"Day Air Credit Union is proud to once again partner with the Dayton Dragons to support the Holiday 50/50 Raffle," said Joe Eckley, Vice President of Marketing and Business Development at Day Air Credit Union. "Proceeds benefiting The Dayton Foodbank will make a real difference for local families in need and reflect our shared commitment to lifting up the Dayton community."

The Foodbank has served as the primary source of food for hunger relief in the Miami Valley. The Foodbank helps the community through a network of partner agencies by acquiring and distributing food and provides the infrastructure for more than 110 member pantries, community kitchens and shelters that serve in the hunger relief network in Montgomery, Greene, and Preble counties. The Foodbanks work goes beyond just hunger and food scape, but also has commitments to disaster relief, workforce development, and community development.

Throughout the 2025 season, the Dragons conducted 50/50 raffles, raising thousands of dollars for local charities and the Dragons Foundation. The Pink Ribbon Girls, Culture Works, and others received money from the raffle, along with the Dragons Foundation, which provides necessary funding and resources to support the countless donations, charitable giving requests, in-kind donations, unique game experiences, and community wide Dragons programs.

The Dragons open the 2026 Midwest League season, their 26th season of operation, on April 2 at Lansing, with their home opener scheduled for April 7 at 7:05 pm against the Lake County Captains (Cleveland Guardians affiliate) at Day Air Ballpark.







