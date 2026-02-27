PSM Baseball Classic Returns to Parkview Field in 2026

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Parkview Field, the home of the Fort Wayne TinCaps, will once again host 12 high school and college baseball games, featuring 24 local teams, this April and May as a part of the annual Parkview Sports Medicine Baseball Classic. Matchups will feature rival teams from around Northeast Indiana and Northwest Ohio. The action will take place while the TinCaps are on the road. See the full schedule below.

"Parkview Sports Medicine is proud to continue to partner with the TinCaps, supporting our area schools and offer student-athletes an opportunity to compete at a world-class facility like Parkview Field," said Candice Dunkin, Director of Sports Medicine at Parkview Health. "These are memories these student-athletes and families remember forever, and we are pleased to partner with the TinCaps to make these moments happen."

Thanks to Parkview Sports Medicine's sponsorship, the games are taking place at no cost to the participating schools. As in the past, the student-athletes will receive professional treatment at Parkview Field, like having their headshots displayed on the video board.

"Parkview Field is more than TinCaps baseball," said TinCaps President Mike Nutter. "The ballpark hosts special events year-round, and we appreciate Parkview Sports Medicine for helping us make the PSM Baseball Classic an annual staple for our community. The high school baseball talent in Northeast Indiana and Northwest Ohio continues to rise, and we're happy to help put a spotlight on these phenomenal student-athletes, coaches, and schools. And who knows when we may see some of these kids back here on their way to the big leagues in Minor League Baseball playing for or against the 'Caps."

Several PSM Baseball Classic alumni have gone on to play professionally, including Heritage's Andrew Saalfrank, who went on to pitch in the World Series with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2023. One local product, Josh VanMeter, who grew up in Ossian and played for the TinCaps in 2014 and '15 on his way to Major League Baseball, helped launch the PSM Baseball Academy last year, a new premier baseball training program with upcoming camps, private lessons, and group programs. More information can be found by visiting www.psmsports.com/baseball.

Tickets to all games can be purchased through TinCaps.com (All fans require a ticket except for kids under 2). A limited number of Luxury Suites are also available, including 20 tickets. Contact Parkview Field Special Events Manager Holly Raney for more information at 260-407-2820 or raney@tincaps.com.

Parkview Sports Medicine is the largest sports medicine program in Northeast Indiana and Northwest Ohio, serving 40+ high schools and five colleges, plus club sports. Learn more at PSMSports.com.

In the meantime, the TinCaps (Minor League Baseball's High-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres) begin their season at Parkview Field on Tuesday, April 7 (6:35 p.m.) against the A's-affiliated Lansing Lugnuts. Tickets to all games are on sale at TinCaps.com/Tickets, and also at 260-482-6400 and the Parkview Field Ticket Office.

2026 Parkview Sports Medicine Baseball Classic Schedule (click links for tickets)

Tuesday, April 14: New Haven vs. Heritage (4:30 p.m.)

Tuesday, April 14: IU South Bend vs. Indiana Tech (7 p.m.)*

Wednesday, April 15: Northrop vs. DeKalb (4:30 p.m.)

Wednesday, April 15: East Noble vs. Snider (7 p.m.)

Tuesday, April 28: Norwell vs. Leo (4:30 p.m.)

Tuesday, April 28: Blackhawk Christian vs. Lakewood Park Christian (7 p.m.)

Wednesday, April 29: Hicksville vs. Fairview (4:30 p.m.)

Wednesday, April 29: Trine University vs. Manchester University (7 p.m.)*

Tuesday, May 12: Edgerton vs. Bryan (4:30 p.m.)

Tuesday, May 12: Carroll vs. Homestead (7 p.m.)

Wednesday, May 13: Canterbury vs. Churubusco (4:30 p.m.)

Wednesday, May 13: Eastside vs. West Noble (7 p.m.)

*9-inning college game







