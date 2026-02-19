Parkview Field to Unveil New Group-Seating Area

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps announced Thursday the plans to open a brand-new group seating area at Parkview Field for the 2026 season, the Appleseed Terrace.

The Appleseed Terrace will be located on the main concourse above the right field wall, featuring seats along a drink rail and high-top tables with umbrellas. Draft beer and house wine are included with the all-you-can-eat buffet that includes gluten-free options.

Open to fans far and wide, the Terrace will accommodate one group of 60-100 each game.

Made through private investment from the team, the new area is set to open Tuesday, June 2, subject to change, to fans as the 'Caps take on the Guardians-affiliated Lake County Captains.

"Throughout our years at Parkview Field, we have received tremendous community support. One area of need that has developed over time is unique group spaces," TinCaps Vice President of Group Ticket Sales Brent Harring said. "The Appleseed Terrace helps address that need, similar to several other areas in the ballpark that have come before it. We are excited for this area to come together over the next few months and become a staple at Parkview Field for years to come."

