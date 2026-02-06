19 Former TinCaps Represented at 2026 World Baseball Classic

Published on February 6, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - World Baseball Classic Inc. announced the final rosters for the 2026 World Baseball Classic Thursday night on MLB Network, featuring 19 former TinCaps players and coaches. Of the 20 international federations, TinCaps alumni can be found on 12 squads.

Returning for his second stint with Team USA, 2016 and 2017 TinCap David Bednar is the lone former TinCap to don the stars and stripes.

Recent TinCaps will be representing not only the United States, but also Australia, Canada, Colombia, Czechia, Dominican Republic, Panama, Puerto Rico, Israel, Italy, and Mexico. See below for the full list.

Fort Wayne's single-season home run record-holder and Padres All-Star outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. is set to make his World Baseball Classic debut for the Dominican Republic.

"This is the right time to where I put Dominican Republic on my chest," Tatis Jr. told MLB Network. "I can't even describe it because I know that I am going to feel stuff on the baseball field that I have never felt before."

2025 TinCap reliever Josh Mallitz is the youngest player at 24 years old, just ahead of 2023 outfielder Jakob Marsee. Making his third appearance in a World Baseball Classic, 35-year-old Colombian reliever Tayron Guerrero caps off the most experience of the group, having played in Fort Wayne in 2013 and 2014.

"It was pure excitement," Mallitz said about being named to the roster. "Growing up, watching the World Baseball Classic, seeing all the big-name guys play, and then all of a sudden, you get thrust in that position, you're like, 'Wow," I have an opportunity, one, to play in it, but two, play against these guys. I was overwhelmed with joy, and it was the fastest yes ever.

As for the coaching staffs, after playing for the Fort Wayne Wizards in 2007 and TinCaps in both 2010 and 2013, John Hussey is the Czechia pitching coach. Additionally, 2014 TinCaps manager Michael Collins is Australia's bench coach after acting as the first base coach in 2023, while 2012 hitting coach Jacque Jones will assume the same role with Nicaragua.

The 2026 World Baseball Classic begins on March 4 in the United States at 10 p.m. ET with Chinese Taipei and Australia kicking off the action. Games will be played at the Tokyo Dome in Japan; Hiram Bithorn Stadium in San Juan, Puerto Rico; Daikin Park in Houston; and loanDepot Park in Miami. The ensuing quarterfinals will be played at Daikin Park and loanDepot Park before the semifinals and finals stay in South Florida.

The sixth installment of the classic can be watched and streamed on FOX Media, including FOX, FS1, FS2, the FOX Sports App, FOX One, and Tubi.

Former TinCaps/Wizards in the 2026 World Baseball Classic:

USA:

RHP David Bednar (2016-17)

Australia:

Bench Coach Michael Collins (2014 Manager)

SS Jarryd Dale (2022-2024)

Canada:

LHP Logan Allen (2016-17)

RHP Carter Loewen (2021 & 2023)

RHP Cal Quantril (2016)

Colombia:

RHP Tayron Guerrero (2013-2014)

RHP Luis Patiño (2018)

Czechia:

Pitching Coach John Hussey (2007 Wizards, 2010 and 2013 TinCaps)

Dominican Republic:

OF Fernando Tatis Jr (2017)

Israel:

RHP Josh Mallitz (2025)

Italy:

OF Jakob Marsee (2023)

RHP Alek Jacob (2022)

Mexico:

2B Luis Urías (2015)

RHP Andres Munoz (2017)

RHP Gerardo Reyes (2016)

Nicaragua:

Hitting Coach Jacque Jones (2012 Hitting Coach)

Panama:

LHP Miguel Cienfuegos (2023-2024)

Puerto Rico:

RHP José Espada (2022)

Season tickets for the 2026 Fort Wayne TinCaps season are available now. Packages are flexible for fans, with options including 12 games, 17 games, a half-season, a full season, and even more customization. The TinCaps will be at home for Mother's Day (May 10), Memorial Day Weekend (May 22-24), Father's Day (June 21), and the Fourth of July.







Midwest League Stories from February 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.