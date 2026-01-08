Fort Wayne TinCaps Open up Seasonal Jobs for 2026

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - A new year brings a new season of Fort Wayne TinCaps baseball at Parkview Field. As Opening Day approaches on April 7, the team is hiring hundreds of part-time, seasonal employees.

Available positions range from working concessions to ballpark sanitation, The Orchard Team Store, and even specialty roles like video production. See below for a full list.

In 2025, Parkview Field was once again rated Minor League Baseball's No. 1 High-A ballpark for gameday experience, thanks in large part to the fan-first customer service provided by team members.

The TinCaps (Minor League Baseball's High-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres) have 66 regular-season home games, concluding August 30. Click here for the team's 2026 schedule.

More than half of the current full-time TinCaps staff began working for the organization as either a part-time employee or as an intern before earning a promotion.

Questions about employment can be directed to the team's Office Manager, Julie Rumschlag: rumschlag@tincaps.com. Candidates must meet age requirements and pass a background check. The TinCaps are proud to be an equal opportunity employer.

Job perks include:

Average hourly pay up to $12.75 + tips (depending on position)

Receive discounts on items in The Orchard Team Store

Have a flexible work schedule

Participate in a Team Member Picnic with batting practice

Learn from the best in the sports industry

And more!

Employees are also encouraged to be a part of the TinCaps referral program. An employee can receive $50 for every successful referral they make. The 'Caps earned Minor League Baseball's prestigious CommUNITY Champion Award for service in 2024 while Team President Mike Nutter was honored by The Journal Gazette as the Fort Wayne area's Citizen of the Year. For 2026, the TinCaps are projected to have the top rising San Diego Padres prospect, 20-year-old pitcher Kash Mayfield.

2026 TinCaps Part-Time Positions

Department: FOOD & BEVERAGE

Cashier (21+)

Stocker

Food Runner

Cook (18+)

Wait Staff (21+)

Dishwasher

Bartender (21+)

Back Counter

Food Cart

Group Party / VIP Areas

Department: GENERAL BALLPARK

Kids Zone

Usher

Parking Attendant

Ticket Office & Ticket Taker

Janitorial / Stadium Cleaning (Games & 3rd Shift)

Department: SPECIALTY POSITIONS

Video Production (Experience Required)

Bat Boy (16 years old or older)

Mascot Performer

Mascot Helper/Handler

Special Events (Non-Game Day Events / Hourly, Year-Round)

Fan Photographer (Camera required)

Promo Team

Grounds Crew / Field Maintenance

Notes:

Must be 16 years of age or older to apply. Some positions require applicants to be older.

Applicants for positions that require being over 21 must be able to obtain a valid Indiana alcohol permit.

Applicants under the age of 18 must have a valid work permit and complete a parental permission form.

Season tickets for the 2026 Fort Wayne TinCaps season are available now. Opening Day at Parkview Field is set for April 7, 2026, and fans can once again purchase season ticket plans on TinCaps.com. Packages are flexible for fans, with options including 12 games, 17 games, a half-season, a full season, and even more customization. The TinCaps will be at home for Mother's Day (May 10), Memorial Day Weekend (May 22-24), Father's Day (June 21), and the Fourth of July.







