Christmas Day Added to Parkview Field Holiday Lights Schedule

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Originally scheduled to be closed on Christmas Day, officials with Parkview Field's Holiday Lights have responded to public requests to have the popular downtown holiday attraction open on December 25th, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

"Now that the holiday season is fully upon us, we've been inundated with requests to be open Christmas Day," stated TinCaps President, Mike Nutter (the TinCaps manage and operate Holiday Lights at Parkview Field). "In just our second year of hosting this event, the community has embraced Holiday Lights as an annual family tradition. With the unseasonable cold and snowy conditions of late November and early December, many families had to adjust their holiday plans. We looked at our remaining schedule and, once we started getting feedback about being open Christmas Day, we set a plan into action to make it possible."

Parkview Field's Holiday Lights will be open on Thursday, December 25th, beginning at 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. All of the usual Holiday Lights activities will be available, including food, drinks, train rides, holiday crafts, and plenty of holiday photo opportunities.

"Whether you're looking for a family activity to cap off your Christmas Day experience, or need a break from Christmas chaos, we wanted folks to know Parkview Field Holiday Lights will be open and available," added Nutter. "The weather looks to have swung back the other direction, with temperatures expected to be unseasonably warm the remainder of this week, so it should be an extremely comfortable light-viewing experience."

Tickets are $12 per person for all remaining Holiday Lights openings, every day through January 3rd, now with the addition of December 25th. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.TinCaps.com/Lights.

