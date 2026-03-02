Fort Wayne TinCaps, PNC Bank Going to Bat for Small Business

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps, in collaboration with PNC Bank, will continue the "Going To Bat for Small Business" program for a fourth consecutive year during the 2026 season. The initiative highlights the accomplishments and community impact of small businesses across northeast Indiana, offering winners enhanced visibility and meaningful business support during the TinCaps upcoming season. Two businesses will be selected and recognized this summer, each receiving hospitality and marketing assets valued at more than $10,000. Last season's honorees were Truck Maintenance and Hunsche CPA Group.

"Small businesses remain the backbone of northeast Indiana's economic strength - fueling growth, creating jobs and enriching communities - and PNC is proud to continue championing their success," said Corinna Ladd, PNC regional president for northern Indiana. "Greater Fort Wayne is experiencing incredible momentum with sustained regional investments and significant downtown capital improvements creating one of the strongest environments for small-business growth in the Great Lakes region. It's been a privilege to meet past honorees and hear their stories firsthand, and we look forward to elevating even more businesses in 2026 as northeast Indiana continues to attract and empower the next generation of small-business leaders."

Small business owners in Allen County and surrounding counties are encouraged to self-nominate or be nominated. The nomination portal opens at 10:00 a.m., March 2, 2026, and closes at 5:00 p.m., April 24, 2026. All nominations will be reviewed in a single round, with two winners selected. Nominations may be submitted at: https://www.milb.com/fort-wayne/fans/pnc-small-business.

"The TinCaps are excited to continue support for the fourth annual Going to Bat for Small Business campaign presented by PNC. Our small business community is essential to the growth and vibrancy of Fort Wayne. These organizations make Fort Wayne a better place to live, work and play." said TinCaps President Mike Nutter. "We're grateful for PNC's long-standing commitment which helps us shine a light on these deserving businesses. Past honorees like Kanela Blended Drinks, Coffee and Bites and TCB Games have shown some remarkable growth since their recognition.

A committee of representatives from small business support organizations, economic development leaders, local media, and community advocates will select the 2026 honorees. Evaluation criteria will include unique products or services offered, compelling growth stories, community value, and plans for future impact.

PNC Bank and the TinCaps will honor the winners on the field during pre-game ceremonies on June 3, 2026, and August 6, 2026. Each winner will receive a comprehensive marketing package valued at more than $10,000, including a WPTA-TV "Local Business Spotlight" interview and feature on 21Alive.com; a luxury suite night; in-game radio and TV mentions; in-stadium recognition; one month of digital advertising on Tin Cap suite-level ribbon boards; a customized gift; opportunities to distribute promotional material to fans; and social media promotion featuring company logos.

This marks the 23rd consecutive season of PNC's support for the TinCaps organization. "Going To Bat for Small Business" builds on PNC's longstanding commitment to local business communities. Since 2020, PNC Bank has launched similar initiatives with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Washington Nationals, and fellow Midwest League team, the Lake County Captains - expanding its efforts to boost visibility and brand awareness for small business growth across its markets.

