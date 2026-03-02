Micah Parsons Joins Jordan Love as Co-Host of the Green Bay Charity Softball Game Presented by Network Health

Published on March 2, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

GRAND CHUTE, WI - Green Bay All-Pro football player Micah Parsons will join star quarterback Jordan Love as co-host of the 2026 Green Bay Charity Softball Game presented by Network Health on June 5.

The game will be played at Neuroscience Group Field in Appleton with first pitch set for 7:05pm. The event will raise money for Love's Hands of 10ve Foundation and Parson's The Lion Heart Foundation.

Fans will have the opportunity to see two of their favorite Green Bay stars, along with many of their teammates, in a relaxed setting while supporting children and families across the state. The game, which will pit the offense against the defense, is expected to sell out quickly.

Tickets for the game are available for purchase through this link, at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Box Office. The game's event producer is TEAM LAMMI, a Milwaukee sports marketing and entertainment agency, which puts on events throughout the country.

"I am thrilled to team up with Jordan Love on the Green Bay Charity Softball Game," Parsons said. "I saw firsthand this past season the passion and loyalty of Packers fans. It will be fun to suit up and hang out with my teammates and fans, while raising money for the important causes that Jordan's Hands of 10ve Foundation and my Lion Heart Foundation support. Our fans will help make a difference."

"I can't wait to team up with Micah on the softball field to help raise money for the Hands of 10ve and The Lion Heart foundations," Jordan Love said. "Micah has had an incredible impact on the field for the Packers. This is the only scenario where I'd be looking forward to going up against Micah. But the defense is going down.

"I know with both of our desires to help the community this event will be a can't-miss for Packers fans."

Green Bay legend and "Dancing with the Stars" champion Donald Driver, who hosted the game for several years, will also be at the game and will be interacting with fans.

Additional Green Bay players will be announced in the coming weeks.

A big thank you to our game sponsors, including Bergstrom Automotive and Capital Credit Union.

Tickets for the softball game are $85 for a premium box seat (first two rows), $60 for a standard box seat, $40 for a reserved bleacher seat, and $20 for a general admission grass seat. There are also a limited number of patio tables - which seat four - available at $320.

Two All-You-Can-Eat sections are available in the stadium for this event with 69 seats down the first base line in the established All-You-Can-Eat section and an additional 48 seats All-You-Can-Eat seats available in the Johnson Financial Group Diamond Seats behind home plate. This ticket option includes admission to the game, an all-you-can-eat picnic for 90 minutes, and two beverages (beer, soda, hard seltzer, or water) for $100 per seat.

For Sponsorships, please contact event producer TEAM LAMMI at blammi@team-lammi.com.

There will be a special tailgate area in front of the stadium that will feature special fan activation activities.

The mission of Jordan Love's Hands of 10ve foundation is to inspire and empower children from all backgrounds to engage in sports, promoting physical and mental well-being. They also aim to raise awareness about mental health and suicide prevention and foster stronger relationships between law enforcement and the community. You are invited to join them in making a positive impact on society.

The mission of Micah Parson's The Lion Heart Foundation is to uplift youth, families, and communities through targeted initiatives, including holiday toy drives, community events, and partnerships with organizations such as the Boys & Girls Clubs. The foundation focuses on creating opportunities for underserved communities, mentoring, and supporting, with recent efforts including "Pins with a Purpose" in 2025.







