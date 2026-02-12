Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 2026 Theme Night Ticket Packages Season Announced

GRAND CHUTE, WI - Baseball isn't the only thing for you when you attend a Wisconsin Timber Rattlers game at Neuroscience Group Field in 2026. When you purchase a ticket package for one of the theme nights mentioned below, there are some additional perks available to you.

All prices include the special offers, a ticket to the game, and fees.

Princess Games with Pre-Game Tea Party (Day: Saturday, April 18 ; Night: Saturday, August 1): We are bringing royalty to the ballpark for two games this season. Your princess can come out to meet them at the tea party before either game. The game on Saturday, April 18 starts at 1:10pm and the game on Saturday, August 1 starts at 6:40pm. Choose the date you want to attend with these ticket packages, which include a ticket to the game and a guaranteed reservation for the pre-game tea parties with snacks and meetings with storybook princesses in the Fox Communities Credit Union Fox Club. Access to the tea party and a ticket to the game are $37/person.

Bluey Day: (Saturday, May 2): This ticket package is $37 and includes the following: Photo opportunity with Bluey, a Brown Bag Lunch Voucher (hot dog, chips, and soda), and a game ticket. Fans with this ticket package may select the specific time slot for their photo opportunity. You will be limited to one photo with Bluey per person/family. WACKADOO, indeed!

Yooper Day with New Era Hat (Saturday, May 16): It's an Upper Peninsula Takeover at the ballpark and you can guarantee a ticket to the game and a Yooper-themed New Era Adjustable Hat with this package for $34.

Harry PotterTM Night with Jersey (Saturday, May 30): This package includes a ticket and a jersey inspired by the magic of Harry Potter™ for $49. Jerseys are sized from Adult Small to 3XL.

Girls Night Out (Tuesday, June 9 or Tuesday, July 7): Two separate nights for the ladies! June 9 is the Girls Night Out Sip & Social Package with pre-game drink samples at Brews on Third from 5:00-6:30pm, two drink vouchers, a silicone wine glass, entry into a drawing for a team store shopping spree or other prizes, and a ticket to the game for $40. The July 7 event is our Dine & Unwind Package with an All-You-Can-Eat dinner featuring grilled chicken breast, bowtie pasta, and more in the Fox Club, two drink vouchers, the silicone wine glass, a chance to participate in the Avenue Jewelers Diamond Dig, and a ticket to the game for $50.

Pride Night with T-Shirt (Tuesday, June 23): Baseball is for everyone. Receive a Pride-themed Timber Rattlers T-Shirt and a box seat ticket to the game for $37. Shirt sizes range from Adult Small to 3XL.

Frozen Pizza Night (Friday, July 10): The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers are becoming the Frozen Pizzas for this game and you can get into the act with this package that includes a game ticket, an adjustable Frozen Pizzas hat and a Frozen Pizza drinking cup for $34.

Margaritaville Night (Saturday, July 11): It feels like a pirate looking back at 40 with two options for ticket packages on our Margaritaville Night. The Cheeseburger in Paradise package includes the Timber Rattlers-themed Hawaiian shirt, a voucher good for a margarita and a cheeseburger for $40. The premium package has seats Party Deck, access to an appropriate All-You-Can-Eat Buffet, two drink vouchers, and the Timber Rattlers themed Hawaiian shirt included at $65. The shirt is sized Adult Small to 3XL

Wrestling Night (Friday, July 17): Former WWE Superstar Hornswoggle is bringing someone special to the ballpark for Wrestling Night. There is a pregame Meet & Greet and postgame Q & A in the Fox Club with Hornswoggle and his mystery tag team partner, a former WWE Superstar. Additionally, you will be able to get early admission to the stadium with ringside seating for All-Star Championship Wrestling matches by Brews on Third before the game. Receive a game ticket and admission to all the wrestling related events he Q & A session with a purchase of this package for $45.

Dinosaur Night with Jersey (Wednesday, July 29): A giant meteor couldn't keep us from holding this night. A brand-new Dinosaur-themed Timber Rattlers jersey for 2026 and a game ticket with the purchase of a package for this night at $44. Jersey sizes are Youth Large and Adult Small to 3XL.

Bratoberfest (Saturday, August 29): Pick a Bratoberfest package for the game on August 29 and you will receive a game ticket, a Bavarian Pretzel, and a large domestic or craft beer for $34.

Daily Promotions were announced on Tuesday. Special appearances and other theme nights were announced on Wednesday. The final promotional calendar release of the week is Giveaways and will be announced tomorrow.

The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers open the 2026 season at home against the Beloit Sky Carp on Thursday, April 2. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40pm CDT.

Full-season, half-season, mini-plan, and flex packages for the 2026 season are available online through timberrattlers.com, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office located at Neuroscience Group Field. The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.







