2026 Timber Rattlers Promotional Calendar: Theme Nights & Special Appearances

Published on February 11, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - It is day two of Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Promo Calendar Week. Today we announce theme nights and special guests for Neuroscience Group Field in 2026.

Daily promotions were unveiled yesterday, theme nights with ticket packages are on the schedule for tomorrow, and giveaways for the season will be announced on Friday.

Single game tickets for 2026 are on sale now at the Timber Rattlers website.

COLLEGE NIGHTS: Here are four nights - April 14, April 16, April 28, and April 30 - for any student, faculty, or staff member of a college to receive a $4 ticket for reserved bleacher or grass seats. This offer is available via this link, over the phone, or at the box office with a valid and current college ID.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 15 - STEM DAY presented by Mathnasium and CAREER IN SPORTS DAY: Science, Technology, Education, and Mathematics careers are open for all. Students may use this day at the ballpark to learn how to get involved in STEM. Also, if you would like to know more about careers in sports, there is a pre-game discussion with members of the Timber Rattlers front office on how to break into the industry.

SUNDAY, APRIL 19 - PROSPERA CREDIT UNION'S DASH FOR CASH: A fun, pregame event allows area schools an opportunity to participate in this fundraiser that will give everyone a run for their money, which starts with $5,000 after an initial $2,500 donation from Timber Rattlers Give Back and a matching donation from Prospera Credit Union.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 29 - DARE DAY: Drug Abuse Resistance Education participants from local schools are invited to enjoy an afternoon of baseball.

COPA DE LA DIVERSION GAMES: Los Granjeros de Wisconsin return to celebrate baseball's Hispanic heritage in three Copa De La Diversion games this season. Timber Rattlers players will wear their Granjeros caps and jersey on May 1, June 12, and August 19.

SUNDAY, MAY 3 - WHIFFER'S BIRTHDAY: Whiffer's Big Day! Come on out to celebrate with Whiffer, Fang, and many more friends. You can cheer for the Birthday Boy during a pre-game kickball game. Bring along donations for Whiffer's PB&J Drive to receive a birthday cupcake.

TUESDAY, MAY 12 & THURSDAY, MAY 14 - NURSES APPRECIATION presented by ThedaCare and TEACHER APPRECIATION: All nurses and teachers may purchase a $4 ticket for a reserved bleacher or grass seat from Tuesday, May 12 and Thursday, May 14 with a nurses badge or school ID at the box office or over the phone.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 13 - WEATHER DAY: There is a 100% chance for fun when FOX 11's Weather Team hosts a program about meteorology in Wisconsin for area school groups.

FRIDAY, MAY 15 - DIME DOG NIGHT with PREGAME WIENER DOG RACE PRESENTED BY Tito's Handmade Vodka: Who is the fastest wiener dog in the area? Find out during our annual Running of the Dachshunds with the pre-game Wiener Dog Race. Registration is open now at this link if you think your dachshund is up to the challenge. You'll work up an appetite watching the race and we have just the solution. Hot dogs at concession stands in the stadium are just ten cents during Dime Dog Night.

TUESDAY, MAY 26 - MILITARY APPRECIATION NIGHT: The night after Memorial Day is our Military Appreciation Game. There is also an offer of two free reserved bleacher tickets available for this Military Appreciation game in advance for active or retired military personnel by providing Military ID to Vet Tix through this link or by coming to the Timber Rattlers box office with Military ID.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 27 - BULLY PREVENTION DAY: There will be a pregame presentation on how to prevent bullying for school groups in attendance.

THURSDAY, MAY 28 - MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS NIGHT presented by RHYME! This will be evening dedicated to breaking the stigma surrounding mental health and reminding our community that no one fights alone.

FRIDAY, MAY 29 - SHANTYMEN NIGHT presented by SCHEELS: The Lake Winnebago Shantymen alternate identity returns for this game. Special jerseys for the players and a lot more.

FRIDAY, JUNE 5 - GREEN BAY CHARITY SOFTBALL GAME presented by Network Health: The Timber Rattlers are on the road, but Neuroscience Group Field will be busy on this Friday with the Green & Gold Charity Softball Game hosted by Jordan Love. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm.

SATURDAY, JUNE 13 - STAR WARSTM NIGHT presented by Stacey Hennessey: Characters from the Star WarsTM movies are out for a Force-filled night. The players and coaches get in on the fun with a new jersey based on the stories from a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away.

SUNDAY, JUNE 14 - SCOUT DAY: Join the Timber Rattlers for Scout Day at the Ballpark. All Scout Groups can get a special package that includes a game ticket, hot dog/chips/soda, and Scout Day patch for $20.00 with part of the proceeds donated to local Scout organizations. All Scouts are invited on to the field for pre-game catch and a parade around the warning track. Scout Day tickets can be purchased here.

THURSDAY, JUNE 25 THROUGH SUNDAY, JUNE 28 - UDDER TUGGERS WEEKEND: One game isn't enough to celebrate the Wisconsin Udder Tuggers. We need to make it four and make it Udder Tuggers Weekend with themed Udder Tugger jerseys, giveaways, displays, and other surprises during this weekend to honor Dairy Month in America's Dairyland.

SUNDAY, JULY 12 - LOCAL HEROES DAY WITH POSTGAME POLICE VS FIRE SOFTBALL presented by Capital Credit Union: Tickets are available for $5 for all police, fire, and emergency personnel and their families when they show their ID at our box office window. All Fans are invited to stick around for the post-game Police vs. Firefighter Softball Game featuring members of local departments.

FRIDAY, JULY 24 - SYMPHONY UNDER THE STARS: Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra has a big night of music with a free event for the family.

THURSDAY, JULY 30 - GLADIATOR NIGHT: Start working out now! Be prepared for Tower and Diamond from the hit television show American Gladiators. All fans will have access to a pregame meet and greet. You won't need to make it through The Eliminator to meet the Gladiators.

FRIDAY, JULY 31 - NEON NIGHT: It will be a bright night at Neuroscience Group Field with an amazing, post-game Glow-in-the-Dark Kids Run the Bases after the fireworks display.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 2 - FAITH & FAMILY DAY: This Sunday afternoon game of faith and family includes a postgame acoustic performance from Jedidiah.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 18 - PEANUT ALLERGY AWARENESS NIGHT: No peanuts and or concession items containing peanuts will be sold at Neuroscience Group Field on this night.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 20 - FAUXBACK NIGHT: Turn back the calendar to the 1940s for this game to see the Timber Rattlers jerseys as they might have looked 80 years ago.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 21 - FANG'S BIRTHDAY presented by Children's Wisconsin: The pregame mascot kickball game to celebrate Fang's birthday is a tradition like no other at our ballpark. Make sure to get there early and bring a non-perishable food item for Fang's Cans for Cake Drive to receive a cupcake.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 22 - COMIC BOOK HERO NIGHT: Be your favorite comic book hero and come out to the ballpark. You do not need to be faster than a speeding fastball to take part in this evening.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 23 - SOFTBALL DAY: The Timber Rattlers welcome area teams to the ballpark for Softball Day. Bring your softball player out to meet the Green Bay Phoenix softball team.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 25 - BOLDT'S TOUCH-A-TRUCK: Boldt's Touch-A-Truck brings construction vehicles and other community vehicles in the parking lot for a hands-on experience for children of all ages.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 25 - CPR NIGHT AT THE BALLPARK presented by ThedaCare, Gold Cross Ambulance, Ascension, and the American Heart Association: Local survivors of cardiac arrest will be recognized prior to the game. There will be demonstrations of Hands-Only CPR for you to learn a valuable skill.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 29 and SATURDAY, AUGUST 30 - BRATOBERFEST presented by Salmon's Meat Products: Brats, brats, and brats! A two-day celebration of German culture in Wisconsin as the team plays in their one-of-a-kind Wisconsin Brats jerseys.

The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers open the 2026 season at home against the Beloit Sky Carp on Thursday, April 2. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40pm CDT.

Full-season, half-season, mini-plan, and flex packages for the 2026 season are available online through timberrattlers.com, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office located at Neuroscience Group Field. The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.







Midwest League Stories from February 11, 2026

2026 Timber Rattlers Promotional Calendar: Theme Nights & Special Appearances - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.