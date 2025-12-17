Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Move Radio Home to WOSH

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers will have a new radio home next season. The Rattlers and Cumulus Broadcasting will continue their partnership by moving all game broadcasts from AM1280, WNAM to WOSH Newstalk 1490 AM. The games will also be available on 93.9 FM, the FM translator for WOSH, and through internet streaming audio.

WNAM, the home of Timber Rattlers radio broadcasts since 2009, will be shutting down at the end of the year. Cumulus Appleton-Oshkosh operates both WNAM and WOSH.

"We have had an outstanding relationship with Cumulus Appleton-Oshkosh and are glad to be able to continue that through WOSH," said Rob Zerjav, president of the Timber Rattlers. "Not only do we keep our streaming options and our strong AM signal but now will be able to complement that with an FM translator."

Chris Mehring will return behind the microphone for his 26th season as the lead play-by-play announcer for the Rattlers. Jonathan Timm will join the announce team for home broadcasts next season.

"Cumulus Media is excited to continue our longstanding relationship with the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers for 2026," said John Rowe, Market Manager for Cumulus Media. "With the games being moved to 93.9FM and 1490AM WOSH, we'll be rooting for the team along with the fans as we provide coverage for all 132 games on AM and now FM radio, as well as streaming options through 1490WOSH.COM, the WOSH app and Alexa and Google smart speakers."

The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers open the 2026 season at home against the Beloit Sky Carp on Thursday, April 2. First pitch at Neuroscience Group Field is scheduled for 6:40pm CDT. The pregame show on WOSH begins at 6:20pm.

The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers open the 2026 season at home against the Beloit Sky Carp on Thursday, April 2. First pitch at Neuroscience Group Field is scheduled for 6:40pm CDT. The pregame show on WOSH begins at 6:20pm.







