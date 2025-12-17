Whitecaps Community Foundation Announces Special Guests for Winter Banquet

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The Whitecaps Community Foundation is excited to announce several special guests who will attend the Winter Banquet, presented by Eastbrook Homes, on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, at the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel's Ambassador Ballroom.

A trio of players from the 2025 Midwest League Championship Whitecaps team will participate in this year's event with a fireside chat to reminisce about the magic that unfolded in West Michigan. Patrick Lee, Joe Adametz, and Austin Murr will recall their memories from the wildly successful season on the playing field and within the West Michigan community.

All three played a majority of the season in West Michigan, while helping the team tie the highest winning percentage in MiLB history by guiding the team to a 93-29 record. While Lee and Murr turned heads with some incredible offensive and defensive highlights throughout the season, Adametz was steady and ready to dominate out of the bullpen for the 'Caps all season long. Their participation with the Whitecaps Community Foundation programs and events was also a highlight to youth throughout West Michigan during the season.

Other notable guests during the evening will be Whitecaps on-field host Bob Wells, who will serve as the evening's master of ceremonies, and Jason Benetti, Detroit Tigers play-by-play announcer for FanDuel Sports Network, as the evening's featured speaker.

Stay tuned for any late additions to the guest list lineup in the coming days.

Sponsorships and tickets are limited but still available for purchase. For more information, visit 2026WCFgala.givesmart.com, call 616-784-4131, or stop by the administration building at LMCU Ballpark.







