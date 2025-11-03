Whitecaps Community Foundation Winter Banquet Tickets Go on Sale Monday, November 3rd

Published on November 3, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







Grand Rapids, MI - The Whitecaps Community Foundation announced today that tickets and sponsorships for its Annual Winter Banquet presented by Eastbrook Homes are currently on sale starting today.

The event will take place Wednesday, January 28th at the Amway Grand Plaza Ambassador Ballroom and will feature special guest, Jason Benetti, play-by-play announcer for the Detroit Tigers on FanDuel Sports Network. Along with Benetti's presence, the team will induct two former Whitecaps into the Hall of Fame, Parker Meadows and Wenceel Perez. Both will be honored during the event for their accomplishments during their time in West Michigan, and the impact made with the Detroit Tigers.

Coming off a historic season, the Whitecaps staked claim to the organization's seventh Midwest League Championship with an astonishing 92-39 regular season record, tying the winningest season ever in Minor League Baseball history (previously set by the 1997 Whitecaps). Members from this team will also make their way back to West Michigan for the event to reminisce about the extraordinary feat they accomplished. While the team set records on the field, Minor League Baseball named the West Michigan Whitecaps as its 2025 Organization of the Year, recognizing the club as the top overall franchise across all levels of Minor League Baseball.

The prestigious honor caps off a historic year for the Whitecaps, who combined record-breaking performance on the field with a landmark season of community engagement, fan experience, and organizational excellence.

The Whitecaps Community Foundation was founded in 2012 and has been a key catalyst of support for youth baseball and softball in West Michigan. Partnering with the YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids youth baseball and softball program, the Ted Rasberry Youth League, more than 30,000 kids have had the chance to participate in a summer league that provides coaching, team building, post practice meals for participants, free of charge. Funds raised during the Winter Banquet will not only impact this program, as the Whitecaps Community Foundation will continue to enrich West Michigan youth and their families through access to fun, educational and recreational opportunities.

Individual tickets are $150, while table sponsorships are also available. All guest appearances are subject to change. For more information about tickets, sponsorships, or the event, please visit 2026WCFGala.givesmart.com or reach out to NateP@whitecapsbaseball.com.







