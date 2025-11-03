Dragons to Host Ribbon Cutting for New Diamond Club

Published on November 3, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - The largest and most impactful addition to Day Air Ballpark since the original construction 25 years ago is now open and available for bookings. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held this Wednesday, November 5 from 4pm to 7pm as the Dragons front office will announce the official opening of the new Dragons Diamond Club event center at Day Air Ballpark located in the heart of the Water Street District.

Go to this link for photos, video clips, and more on the Dragons Diamond Club: https://daytondragonscs.box.com/s/kzv13nf8633decs45kicq5rl7pgrqs2p

The Dragons Diamond Club is a 5,000-square foot venue with seating to accommodate up to 225 guests, with additional capacity for flow-style events. This new event center offers expansive floor-to-ceiling windows, providing sweeping views of the field with a dynamic and memorable backdrop for any occasion. It features refined hospitality and a combination of modern sophistication with classic ballpark charm for an unmatched guest experience.

Private events can be scheduled year-round. From weddings and corporate meetings to holiday parties and other special events, the Dragons Diamond Club offers a unique and distinguished setting unmatched in downtown Dayton.

The Dragons Diamond Club can also be booked now for aa 66 Dragons home games, with 110 premium outdoor seats situated on the stadium's second level within a newly constructed overhang. Each pair of seats will be accompanied by a table, thoughtfully designed to maximize comfort and enhance the guest experience on game days.

In addition, groups hosting events will have access to the ballpark's cutting-edge, 7-story high videoboard, which features next-generation resolution-surpassing HD quality-to deliver the clearest picture ever used in Minor League Baseball. Guests can display their company name, logo, or message, amplified by a full 360-degree LED experience across the outfield walls, fascia, and home plate LED displays.

"This project represents the most significant investment in Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District since our original build," said Robert Murphy, Dragons President. "And it's designed to meet a growing need in downtown Dayton for a truly exceptional event space. We're proud to continue building on our legacy of bringing people together-now not just for baseball, but for weddings, celebrations, business events, and more-all in the heart of the city we love."

"This is about more than just expanding the ballpark," continued Murphy, "it's about creating new ways for people to connect, celebrate, and make memories in the heart of our city. One of our goals as an organization is to bring more people downtown."

For event inquiries and bookings, please visit www.daytondragons.com/specialevents or contact the Event Services team at (937) 228-2287 ext. 698 or events@daytondragons.com.







