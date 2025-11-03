Holiday Shopping Begins Now at the Cubs Den Team Store

Published on November 3, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







SOUTH BEND, IN - As the holidays approach, the Cubs Den Team Store wants to help you plan your shopping with some sneak peaks into their sales through the end of the year. Most sales are available in-store and online.

HOLIDAY HOURS: The Cubs Den Team Store is open year-round. Off-season hours are Monday through Friday 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Closed Sundays. The store will be closed on Thanksgiving (November 27), and Christmas Day (December 25). The Cubs Den will have extended hours November 28 (9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.) and November 29 (9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.) and will be open Christmas Eve from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The Cubs Den will be closed from December 25 through January 4 and will resume regular off-season hours on Monday, January 5.

ONLINE SHOPPING: Fans may shop online. Local fans may select the pickup option at checkout to save shipping charges. Shop online to take advantage of sale prices and pick up later if you are unable to get to the store during the sale. December 18 is the last day to place orders online and be guaranteed delivery by December 24.

NEW RELEASES: Back for 2025 is the annual holiday ornament paired with a new themed Christmas t-shirt. New items coming soon include a new South Bend Cubs hockey jersey, a pinstripe hoodie and more. In addition, the South Bend Cubs have partnered with artist Justin Patten, creator of Striker Art, to create 2 new t-shirt and sweatshirt designs.

HOLDAY SALES:

Back for 2025 are the Wild Wednesday 1-day only pop-up sales. You won't want to miss these! Some of the best sales of the year will happen on Wednesdays including 40% off select caps, $5 team sets, Stu and Ivy plush sale, $20 adjustable caps, jersey/hat offer and more. If you are local and can't make it in on Wednesday, shop online to get the sale price and select pick up. Your order will be ready when you are.

Not to be outdone, the 3-day weekend sales have a lot to offer as well. Fitted caps, youth/toddler apparel, holiday apparel and ornaments, the Ivy dress, t-shirts and cold weather will all be featured on the weekends.

And, of course, the best sales of the season happen Black Friday through Cyber Monday with "can't pass this up" offerings in-store and online as well as some exclusive in-store only offers Friday and Saturday.

Follow the South Bend Cubs on social media or subscribe to the newsletter for detailed information for each sale as they happen. All sales and discounts are subject to change. Email Retail Operations Manager Mary Lou Pallo with any questions.







The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.