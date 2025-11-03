Johnny TinCap Headed to Arizona Fall League's "Fall Stars Weekend"

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Arizona Fall League has announced that Johnny TinCap has been named one of the six Minor League Baseball mascots to be included in the annual "Fall Stars Weekend" at Sloan Park, the spring training home of the Chicago Cubs.

Johnny and five other mascots from MiLB teams across the country will converge on the Valley for the Arizona Fall League Home Run Derby on Saturday, Nov. 8, and Fall Stars Game on Sunday, Nov. 9. Saturday's derby, beginning at 6:30 p.m. MST, and Sunday's Fall Stars Game will be available live on MLB Network at 6:00 p.m. MST.

Fans can buy tickets for both events at brushfire.com/arizonafallleague and get the chance to see them all in person. The participants include:

Johnny TinCap (Fort Wayne TinCaps): Ranked No. 4 on USA TODAY's 2025 list of top Minor League mascots, Johnny TinCap serves as the energetic and welcoming face of the Fort Wayne TinCaps (High-A, Padres). His upbeat personality and strong presence at community events have made him a local favorite among fans of all ages. Johnny's leadership in outreach helped the TinCaps earn MiLB's prestigious CommUNITY Champion Award.

Homer the Dragon (Charlotte Knights): A 2025 Mascot Hall of Fame nominee, Homer the Dragon serves as the charismatic ambassador of the Charlotte Knights (Triple-A, White Sox) and a central figure across the team's social media platforms. He set a world record by delivering 5,615 hugs in 24 hours through his "Homer Hugs for Hope" campaign, which raised funds for local schools and community initiatives. Whether energizing fans at Truist Field or engaging with the community, Homer continues to exemplify the Knights' commitment to heart, humor, and hometown pride.

Orion (Sugar Land Space Cowboys): Orion is a standout presence at Space Cowboys (Triple-A, Astros) games, known for greeting fans and creating a fun and engaging atmosphere throughout the ballpark. Well-received by fans and media alike, he was voted one of the "Best Minor League Baseball Mascots" by USA TODAY 10Best readers. Beyond the ballpark, Orion supports the team's educational outreach by visiting schools and promoting literacy throughout the greater Houston area.

Wool E. Bull (Durham Bulls): A 2025 Mascot Hall of Fame nominee, Wool E. Bull has become an iconic figure for the Durham Bulls (Triple-A, Rays) and a tribute to the classic film Bull Durham. Known for his lively antics such as driving his go kart and launching T shirts into the crowd, he continues to bring joy and excitement to every game. Through his Wool E. Wellness School Program, he promotes healthy living and inspires kids to eat well, stay active, and rest to be their best.

Muddy (Toledo Mud Hens): Muddy serves as the spirited face of the Toledo Mud Hens (Triple-A, Tigers)and a leader in the team's community outreach efforts. Making more than 300 appearances each year at hospitals, parades, and local events, he has built lasting connections with fans across the Toledo area. Recognized nationally by Sports Illustrated and the Detroit Free Press, Muddy's enthusiasm and dedication make him an essential part of the Mud Hens' fan experience and identity.

Archie (Reno Aces): Ranked No. 10 on USA TODAY's 2025 list of top Minor League mascots, Archie is one of the most recognized figures in the Reno Aces (Triple-A, Diamondbacks) organization. He leads Archie's Kids Club, which surpassed 2,000 members in 2025, helping strengthen youth engagement and fan loyalty. With over 200 appearances each year across Northern Nevada and California, Archie continues to bring energy, pride, and excitement to every community he visits.

Season tickets for the 2026 Fort Wayne TinCaps season are available now. Opening Day at Parkview Field is set for April 7, 2026, and fans can once again purchase season ticket plans on TinCaps.com. Packages are flexible for fans, with options including 12 games, 17 games, a half-season, a full season, and even more customization. The TinCaps will be at home for Mother's Day (May 10), Memorial Day Weekend (May 22-24), Father's Day (June 21), and the Fourth of July.







