Parkview Field Holiday Lights Closed Monday Due to Weather

Published on December 29, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Due to weather, Parkview Field Holiday Lights - A Walk-Thru Event is closed Monday, Dec. 29.

All tickets for Monday can be redeemed for any night through the end of the event, Jan. 3. Tickets must be exchanged at the Parkview Field Ticket Office or by calling (260) 482-6400. There are no full or partial refunds.

Click here for more information about the 1.5 million lights as a part of the second annual Parkview Field Holiday Lights event and to buy tickets. Click here for more information on the team's frequently asked questions about weather-related situations. Ready for TinCaps baseball?







