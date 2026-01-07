Fort Wayne TinCaps Announce 2026 Promotions Schedule
Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps have announced their 2026 promotional schedule, including fireworks, giveaways, theme games, and special appearances. With Opening Day at Parkview Field only 90 days away on Tuesday, April 7, tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase their seats at TinCaps.com/Tickets, by calling 260-482-6400, and at the Parkview Field Ticket Office.
This year's promotional schedule brings back the Kids Day Appearance Series, with visits from Peppa Pig™ (June 2), Marshall from PAW Patrol™ (June 30), and Bluey™ (July 21).
Other appearances include Million Dollar Man (Pro Wrestling Night - May 9), ZOOperstars! (May 22), and BirdZerk! (August 28).
Additional returning fan-favorite theme games include two Military Appreciation Nights (April 11 & 25) presented by Omni, Steel Dynamics, and the Padres, plus Fort Wayne Wizards Throwback Nights (May 21 & August 27), Dino Night (May 24), Tribute to the Fort Wayne Daisies (June 5), Princess Nights (June 16 & August 4), Love & Roses Night (June 19), Harry Potter™ Night (July 3), STAR WARS™ Night (August 7), and 'Caps Against Cancer (August 22).
In 2026, the TinCaps will feature monthly Sunday giveaways that include a Wearable Blanket pres. by Asphalt Maintenance Service (April 26), a Beach Towel pres. by Hillside Pools (May 10), a Jersey Cooler Bag pres. by Asphalt Maintenance Service (June 21), a Reversible Bucket Hat pres. by Parkview Health (July 5), and a Condiment Packet Bobblehead (August 23).
For the first time since 2019, Christmas in July returns to Parkview Field (July 24 & 25) with postgame fireworks. The team will also continue to host Hispanic Heritage Games, playing as the Manzanas Luchadoras ("Fighting Apples" in Spanish) on May 5, July 26, and August 21.
"You will see a lot of classics returning that our fans love," said Morgan Olson, TinCaps Assistant Director of Marketing and Promotions. "There is something for everyone on this schedule."
Once again, the TinCaps are also bringing back Family Feast Nights presented by US Foods on Tuesdays with an expanded value menu. Wednesday nights remain for Paws & Claws, presented by Law's Country Kennel and White Claw, with tickets on sale for pets and discounted White Claws. Thirsty Thursday™, presented by Mitchell's Downtown, offers $2 domestic draft beer and other drink specials, while the Pregame Concert Series, presented by Honeywell Arts and Entertainment, will rock select Thursday nights as well. Sundays still mean Postgame Autographs presented by Midwest Box Breaks.
The TinCaps' 66-game home schedule that runs through August is highlighted by 28 postgame fireworks shows, including Saturday, July 4, to celebrate the 250th year of American independence. Check out TinCaps.com for the full list of promotions. Season tickets and group tickets are on sale, too, with more information available online.
2026 Fort Wayne TinCaps Promotional Schedule
Tuesday, April 7: Opening Day
Saturday, April 11: Military Appreciation Night pres. by Omni, Steel Dynamics & the Padres
Saturday, April 25: Military Appreciation Night pres. by Omni, Steel Dynamics & the Padres
Sunday, April 26: Wearable Blanket Giveaway pres. by Asphalt Maintenance Service (first 1,000 fans)
Tuesday, May 5: Manzanas Luchadoras (Hispanic Heritage) - Rally Towel Giveaway for first 1,500 fans
Friday, May 8: Pro Wrestling Night featuring Million Dollar Man
Sunday, May 10: Mother's Day with Beach Towel Giveaway pres. by Hillside Pools (first 1,000 fans)
Thursday, May 21: Fort Wayne Wizards Throwback with Rally Towel Giveaway pres. by TriCore (first 1,500 fans)
May 22-24: Memorial Day Weekend
Friday, May 22: ZOOperstars!
Sunday, May 24: Dino Night
Tuesday, June 2: Peppa Pig™ Appearance
Friday, June 5: Tribute to the Fort Wayne Daisies
Tuesday, June 16: Princess Night
Friday, June 19: Love & Roses Night with Hometown Date Competition
Sunday, June 21: Father's Day with Jersey Cooler Bag Giveaway pres. by Asphalt Maintenance Service (first 1,500 fans)
Tuesday, June 30: PAW Patrol™ Night featuring Marshall
Friday, July 3: Harry Potter™ Night
Saturday, July 4: Independence Day No. 250
Sunday, July 5: Reversible Bucket Hat Giveaway pres. by Parkview Health
Tuesday, July 21: Bluey™ Appearance
Friday, July 24: Christmas in July
Saturday, July 25: Christmas in July
Sunday, July 26: Manzanas Luchadoras (Hispanic Heritage) - Rally Towel Giveaway for first 1,500 fans
Tuesday, August 4: Princess Night
Friday, August 7: STAR WARS™ Night
Friday, August 21: Manzanas Luchadoras (Hispanic Heritage) - Rally Towel Giveaway for first 1,500 fans
Saturday, August 22: 'Caps Against Cancer
Sunday, August 23: Condiment Packet Bobblehead Giveaway for first 1,600 fans
Thursday, August 27: Fort Wayne Wizards Night with Rally Towel Giveaway pres. by TriCore (first 1,500 fans)
Friday, August 28: BirdZerk!
Sunday, August 30: Home Regular Season Finale
Note: All promotions are subject to change or cancellation.
Season tickets for the 2026 Fort Wayne TinCaps season are available now. Packages are flexible for fans, with options including 12 games, 17 games, a half-season, a full season, and even more customization. The TinCaps will be at home for Mother's Day (May 10), Memorial Day Weekend (May 22-24), Father's Day (June 21), and the Fourth of July.
