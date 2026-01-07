Fort Wayne TinCaps Announce 2026 Promotions Schedule

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps have announced their 2026 promotional schedule, including fireworks, giveaways, theme games, and special appearances. With Opening Day at Parkview Field only 90 days away on Tuesday, April 7, tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase their seats at TinCaps.com/Tickets, by calling 260-482-6400, and at the Parkview Field Ticket Office.

This year's promotional schedule brings back the Kids Day Appearance Series, with visits from Peppa Pig™ (June 2), Marshall from PAW Patrol™ (June 30), and Bluey™ (July 21).

Other appearances include Million Dollar Man (Pro Wrestling Night - May 9), ZOOperstars! (May 22), and BirdZerk! (August 28).

Additional returning fan-favorite theme games include two Military Appreciation Nights (April 11 & 25) presented by Omni, Steel Dynamics, and the Padres, plus Fort Wayne Wizards Throwback Nights (May 21 & August 27), Dino Night (May 24), Tribute to the Fort Wayne Daisies (June 5), Princess Nights (June 16 & August 4), Love & Roses Night (June 19), Harry Potter™ Night (July 3), STAR WARS™ Night (August 7), and 'Caps Against Cancer (August 22).

In 2026, the TinCaps will feature monthly Sunday giveaways that include a Wearable Blanket pres. by Asphalt Maintenance Service (April 26), a Beach Towel pres. by Hillside Pools (May 10), a Jersey Cooler Bag pres. by Asphalt Maintenance Service (June 21), a Reversible Bucket Hat pres. by Parkview Health (July 5), and a Condiment Packet Bobblehead (August 23).

For the first time since 2019, Christmas in July returns to Parkview Field (July 24 & 25) with postgame fireworks. The team will also continue to host Hispanic Heritage Games, playing as the Manzanas Luchadoras ("Fighting Apples" in Spanish) on May 5, July 26, and August 21.

"You will see a lot of classics returning that our fans love," said Morgan Olson, TinCaps Assistant Director of Marketing and Promotions. "There is something for everyone on this schedule."

Once again, the TinCaps are also bringing back Family Feast Nights presented by US Foods on Tuesdays with an expanded value menu. Wednesday nights remain for Paws & Claws, presented by Law's Country Kennel and White Claw, with tickets on sale for pets and discounted White Claws. Thirsty Thursday™, presented by Mitchell's Downtown, offers $2 domestic draft beer and other drink specials, while the Pregame Concert Series, presented by Honeywell Arts and Entertainment, will rock select Thursday nights as well. Sundays still mean Postgame Autographs presented by Midwest Box Breaks.

The TinCaps' 66-game home schedule that runs through August is highlighted by 28 postgame fireworks shows, including Saturday, July 4, to celebrate the 250th year of American independence. Check out TinCaps.com for the full list of promotions. Season tickets and group tickets are on sale, too, with more information available online.

2026 Fort Wayne TinCaps Promotional Schedule

Tuesday, April 7: Opening Day

Saturday, April 11: Military Appreciation Night pres. by Omni, Steel Dynamics & the Padres

Saturday, April 25: Military Appreciation Night pres. by Omni, Steel Dynamics & the Padres

Sunday, April 26: Wearable Blanket Giveaway pres. by Asphalt Maintenance Service (first 1,000 fans)

Tuesday, May 5: Manzanas Luchadoras (Hispanic Heritage) - Rally Towel Giveaway for first 1,500 fans

Friday, May 8: Pro Wrestling Night featuring Million Dollar Man

Sunday, May 10: Mother's Day with Beach Towel Giveaway pres. by Hillside Pools (first 1,000 fans)

Thursday, May 21: Fort Wayne Wizards Throwback with Rally Towel Giveaway pres. by TriCore (first 1,500 fans)

May 22-24: Memorial Day Weekend

Friday, May 22: ZOOperstars!

Sunday, May 24: Dino Night

Tuesday, June 2: Peppa Pig™ Appearance

Friday, June 5: Tribute to the Fort Wayne Daisies

Tuesday, June 16: Princess Night

Friday, June 19: Love & Roses Night with Hometown Date Competition

Sunday, June 21: Father's Day with Jersey Cooler Bag Giveaway pres. by Asphalt Maintenance Service (first 1,500 fans)

Tuesday, June 30: PAW Patrol™ Night featuring Marshall

Friday, July 3: Harry Potter™ Night

Saturday, July 4: Independence Day No. 250

Sunday, July 5: Reversible Bucket Hat Giveaway pres. by Parkview Health

Tuesday, July 21: Bluey™ Appearance

Friday, July 24: Christmas in July

Saturday, July 25: Christmas in July

Sunday, July 26: Manzanas Luchadoras (Hispanic Heritage) - Rally Towel Giveaway for first 1,500 fans

Tuesday, August 4: Princess Night

Friday, August 7: STAR WARS™ Night

Friday, August 21: Manzanas Luchadoras (Hispanic Heritage) - Rally Towel Giveaway for first 1,500 fans

Saturday, August 22: 'Caps Against Cancer

Sunday, August 23: Condiment Packet Bobblehead Giveaway for first 1,600 fans

Thursday, August 27: Fort Wayne Wizards Night with Rally Towel Giveaway pres. by TriCore (first 1,500 fans)

Friday, August 28: BirdZerk!

Sunday, August 30: Home Regular Season Finale

Note: All promotions are subject to change or cancellation.

Season tickets for the 2026 Fort Wayne TinCaps season are available now. Packages are flexible for fans, with options including 12 games, 17 games, a half-season, a full season, and even more customization. The TinCaps will be at home for Mother's Day (May 10), Memorial Day Weekend (May 22-24), Father's Day (June 21), and the Fourth of July.







