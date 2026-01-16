Johnny TinCap's Valentine's Day Deliveries Return

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Johnny TinCap is playing Cupid this Valentine's Day with the TinCaps Valentine's Day Package.

The TinCaps Valentine's Day Package features:

2 tickets to any 2026 game at Parkview Field

Stuffed TinCaps Teddy Bear

Flower bouquet

Commemorative photo with Johnny

The cost for the package is $100. Johnny TinCap will make the delivery the day before Valentine's Day (Friday, February 13) between 9am-4pm.

Availability is limited. Order by Tuesday, February 10. Contact TinCaps Community and Fan Engagement Manager Brenda Gibson by email (gibson@tincaps.com) or phone (260-407-2809) to schedule.

Then, after celebrating Valentine's Day, one of the next upcoming holidays will be Opening Day. The 'Caps are scheduled to begin their 2026 season at Parkview Field on Tuesday, April 7, against the Lansing Lugnuts (A's affiliate). Tickets are already on sale at TinCaps.com/Tickets, while the team is also hiring with online applications at TinCaps.com/Jobs.

Season tickets for the 2026 Fort Wayne TinCaps season are also available now. Packages are flexible for fans, with options including 12 games, 17 games, a half-season, a full season, and even more customization. The TinCaps will be at home for Mother's Day (May 10), Memorial Day Weekend (May 22-24), Father's Day (June 21), and the Fourth of July.







