2026 Cardinals Caravan Attendees Announced

Published on January 7, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







PEORIA, IL - A quartet of big leaguers will stop in Peoria as part of the 2026 Cardinals Caravan.

Pitchers Michael McGreevy and Andre Pallante will be joined by infielder Thomas Saggese and catcher Yoel Pozo for the annual offseason event. This year's caravan will be held on Friday, January 16 at the Embassy Suites Conference Center in East Peoria. Doors open at 5:00 p.m. with the event beginning at 6:00 p.m. Tickets cost $3 and will be available at the door. All fans ages 15 and under are eligible to receive one autograph from each current player and Cardinals alumni in attendance.

McGreevy, a former first-round draft choice, headlines the list of attendees. The 25-year-old made 16 starts for the Cardinals a season ago and his eight wins were tied for the second most on the club in 2025. McGreevy's brief Major League career is off to a fine start. Over 21 career appearances, 19 starts, he is 11-4 with a 3.94 ERA. McGreevy is also the lone former Chief to appear on the panel. He went 3-1 over nine High-A starts in 2022. The right-hander allowed just two runs over his first four outings and was named the Midwest League Pitcher of the Month for April.

Fellow starting pitcher Andre Pallante makes his second consecutive stop in Peoria as part of the Cardinals Caravan. Last year, Pallante transitioned full time to the starting rotation, logging 31 starts, one off the team lead.

Versatile infielder Thomas Saggese carved out a role for himself in 2025, appearing in 82 games. The 23-year-old hit .341 over 14 games with the Cardinals in April before returning to St. Louis in June for the conclusion of the season. Saggese, who was acquired from Texas in 2023 as part of the Jordan Montgomery deal, slashed .288/.358/.485 over five minor-league seasons.

Journeyman catcher Yohel Pozo signed with the Cardinals in January of 2025 as a minor-league free agent but quickly found himself in St. Louis after injuries at the catcher position. Pozo homered in his Cardinals debut at Pittsburgh and hit .307 over the season's first three months. Pozo was a weapon off the bench and hit .286 with a home run and seven RBIs as a pinch-hitter.

A pair of Cardinals alumni will also join the trip. Former Cardinals pitcher and current television analyst Brad Thompson will be joined by former Major League catcher Bengie Molina, who serves as the color analyst for the Cardinals Radio Spanish Broadcasts.

Friday's Caravan will be emceed by Chip Caray, the television Voice of the Cardinals.

TICKET UPDATE: Season tickets and luxury group spaces are currently available for the 2026 Chiefs season. For more information, fans can visit peoriachiefs.com or call the Dozer Park box office at (309) 680-4000.







Midwest League Stories from January 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.