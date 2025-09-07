Sky Carp Rally to Walk-off Win

BELOIT, WI - Just a night after clinching a playoff spot, the Beloit Sky Carp continued their celebration with a 3-2 walk-off win in 10 innings over the Peoria Chiefs.

The Chiefs took a 2-0 lead into the bottom of the ninth when the Beloit bats woke up. The Sky Carp had just four hits entering the frame and had not recorded a hit since the third inning. With one out and the bases empty, Cody Schrier lofted a double down the left field line. The next batter, Echedry Vargas, tripled to score Schrier and place the tying run just 90 feet away. A solid single from Wilson Weber followed and tied the game 2-2.

In the top of the 10th, the Chiefs had runners on the corners with two outs. Jesus Baez worked himself into a 3-0 count, but ultimately grounded out sharply to end the inning.

With the winning run in scoring position, Beloit moved the appointed runner to third base with a groundball to the right side. Then, Ian Lewis played the role of hero, ending the game with an RBI sac fly.

Saturday's game was dominated by Chiefs pitching. After starter Tanner Franklin departed in the bottom of the second with an injury, Zack Showalter worked 1 2/3 scoreless in relief. From there, rehabbing right-hander Brandt Thompson took over. Thompson whiffed a career-high nine batters over four scoreless innings. He allowed just one baserunner, who he promptly picked off of first base.

Jack Findlay, who had not allowed a run over his first eight High-A innings, surrendered the three Beloit tallies to take the loss.

Offensively, the Chiefs scratched a run early in the top of the second. A two-out hit from Ian Petrutz scored 18-year-old Rainiel Rodriguez to make it 1-0. In the top of the fourth, with the infield drawn in, Tre Richardson recorded an RBI groundout to double the lead to 2-0.

With the loss on Saturday, the Chiefs dropped to 51-78 with one game to go on the 2025 campaign.

The regular season finale is scheduled for Sunday at 1:05 p.m. at Beloit.







