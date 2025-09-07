TinCaps Drop Series to Whitecaps
Published on September 6, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)
Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps lost their final series of 2025 to the West Michigan (Tigers affiliate), dropping Saturday night's game, 6-1.
Fort Wayne (56-74, 25-40) struck first on the road in front of a sellout crowd. Following a one-out, full-count walk from Jonathan Vastine in the second inning, Vastine hustled out a flip to second on an infield single by designated hitter Sean Barnett.
In the bottom of the frame, West Michigan (91-39) answered with a pair behind a pair of RBI singles by Bennett Lee and Austin Murr.
In his final appearance of 2025, TinCaps starter Luis Gutierrez struck out seven and tossed a career-high 97 pitches through five innings. The southpaw returned for the sixth inning before being relieved after a pair of base hits to lead the inning.
On the very next pitch after the pitching change, center fielder Brett Callahan crushed a no-doubt, three-run home run to right field, extending the Whitecaps' lead to 5-1. An Abel Bastidas RBI double in the eighth inning capped off the scoring.
The Whitecaps bullpen tossed six scoreless innings, and at one point, retired 10 in a row from the fourth through the end of the seventh.
Next Game: Sunday, September 7 vs. West Michigan (2:00 p.m.)
- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Will Varmette
- Whitecaps Probable Starter: RHP Rayner Castillo
