Rodriguez Strikes Out Eight in Wisconsin Win at South Bend

SOUTH BEND, IN - Manuel Rodriguez struck out eight over 6-1/3 innings and earned the win for the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers as the offense stormed back from a 2-1 deficit with five runs in the top of the sixth inning against the South Bend Cubs Saturday night at Four Winds Field. Wisconsin held on for a 6-4 victory.

Luis Pe ñ a gave the Timber Rattlers (56-73 overall, 22-42 second half) the lead in the top of the first inning with a two-out, RBI single to score Luke Adams from second base.

Rodriguez was dealing early as he retired the first eight batters he faced, including six straight strikeouts from the second out of the first inning through the first out of the third.

The Cubs (55-75, 32-32) got something going with back-to-back singles with two outs in the third. Rodriguez looked like he got out of the inning when Edgar Alvarez hit a routine fly to center. However, centerfielder Daniel Guilarte lost the ball in the twilight. The ball dropped in medium center for a gift, two-run double for Alvarez as both runners scored on the play and South Bend was handed a 2-1 lead.

Then, the Rattlers rallied to retake the lead in the top of the sixth inning by sending ten men to the plate and scoring five runs.

Marco Dinges tied the game with a one-out, solo home run to right, his tenth home run as a Rattler this season. However, Dinges appeared to injure his left hamstring as he raced around first, unsure if the ball would go out for a homer. He wound up walking home from third base and headed back to the clubhouse after making it to the dugout. Juan Baez would take over as designated hitter for the rest of the game.

Pe ñ a restarted the rally in the sixth with a single and Josh Adamczewski drew a walk. The duo pulled a double steal with Blayberg Diaz at the plate and that forced the Cubs to pull their infield in. Diaz hit a grounder to Cristian Hernandez, who threw wildly to the plate in an attempt to get Pe ñ a. Both Pe ñ a and Adamczewski scored on the play for a 4-2 lead.

Later in the sixth, Adams and Jes ú s Made delivered two-out, RBI singles to give the Rattlers a four-run cushion.

Rodriguez went back to work in the bottom of the sixth inning and pitched around a couple of miscues by his defense to put up a zero. He would get the first out of the seventh before turning the game over to the bullpen. Rodriguez allowed two runs on four hits with one walk and eight strikeouts for his second consecutive quality start to put him in line for the win.

Stiven Cruz retired the next two batters in the seventh. In the eighth, Reggie Preciado hit a lead-off homer for the Cubs. A one-out walk and a two-out double brought the tying run to the plate in the inning but Cruz got a popup to end the threat.

Cruz set down the first two Cubs he faced in the ninth. Kade Snell extended the game with a single. Preciado was down to his last strike but laced a double to right-center to drive in Snell and bring the tying run to the plate again. Cruz got a strikeout to end the game for Wisconsin's second straight win.

Made went 2-for-5 for his twelfth multi-hit game as a Rattler.

The season finale for both teams is scheduled for Sunday afternoon at Four Winds Field. Tanner Gillis (2-2, 2.89) is the starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers. Kenten Egbert (6-8, 4.56) is set to start for the Cubs. Game time is 1:05pm CDT. The radio broadcast on AM1280, WNAM and internet audio starts with the pregame show at 12:45pm. The game is also available on MiLB.tv and Bally Sports Live, too.

R H E

WIS 100 005 000 - 6 8 2

SB 002 000 011 - 4 8 2

HOME RUNS:

WIS:

Marco Dinges (10th, 0 on in 6th inning off Cole Reynolds, 1 out)

SB:

Reggie Preciado (2nd, 0 on in 8th inning off Stiven Cruz, 0 out)

WP: Manuel Rodriguez (3-5)

LP: Cole Reynolds (1-3)

TIME: 5,821

ATTN: 3:01







