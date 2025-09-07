Nuts Fall to Dayton, 7-1, Head into Final Game of 2025
Published on September 6, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)
Lansing Lugnuts News Release
DAYTON, OH - In the penultimate game of the 2025 season, Carlos Sanchez homered and tripled and John Michael Faile knocked in three runs to lead the Dayton Dragons (30-32, 51-76) to a 7-1 victory over the Lansing Lugnuts (26-39, 62-69) on Saturday evening at Day Air Ballpark.
The 20-year-old Sanchez opened up the scoring with a home run in the second inning off Tzu-Chen Sha, and then drilled an RBI triple in the fifth inning off reliever Jack Mahoney for a 3-0 lead.
The 25-year-old Faile took care of the rest, drilling a two-run double in a three-run sixth off of Mahoney before wrapping up Dayton's scoring with an RBI single in the eighth off Mark Adamiak.
Dragons starter Luke Hayden blanked the Nuts over 5 1/3 innings, scattering four walks and three singles, before yielding to Jonah Hurney for the next 2 1/3 scoreless innings.
The Lugnuts broke up the shutout in the ninth against Jimmy Romano, thanks to a Ben Newton single, Gunner Gouldsmith walk, fielder's choice/missed-catch error on shortstop Alexander Vargas, and Ali Camarillo RBI fielder's choice.
Lansing finished the game with five singles, spread out among Newton, Camarillo, Mario Gómez, Casey Yamauchi and Cameron Leary, and five walks, two drawn by Gouldsmith.
The Nuts start southpaw Ryan Magdic in the season finale against Dayton right-hander Jose Montero, with first pitch at 1:05 p.m. on Sunday.
