Dragons Overcome Errors, Drop Lugs

Published on September 5, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

DAYTON, OH - Alexander Vargas broke a 1-1 tie with a two-run double in the seventh inning, John Michael Faile lined a two-run double in the eighth, and the Dayton Dragons (29-32, 50-76) overcame a four-error showing to down the Lansing Lugnuts (26-38, 62-68), 6-2, on Friday night at Day Air Ballpark.

The Dragons have won three of the first four games of the series, leaving only two games remaining in the 2025 season.

Lansing starter Jake Garland allowed only one hit in four scoreless innings, while Dayton right-hander Johnathan Harmon answered with five shutout innings, setting up a bullpen duel.

A two-out run-scoring throwing error by shortstop Casey Yamauchi gave the Dragons a 1-0 lead in the sixth, but the Lugnuts quickly tied the score in the seventh on a throwing error by first baseman Jack Moss and a Carlos Pacheco safety squeeze.

In the last of the seventh, however, Wander Guante gave up consecutive singles to Faile, Moss and Esmith Pineda. Two batters later, Vargas doubled down the right field line, scoring Faile and Moss for a 3-1 Dayton lead.

In the eighth, Blaze Pontes plunked Carter Graham and walked Anthony Stephan, with the runners executing a double steal. Faile followed with a line drive into the right field corner to bring in both, scoring himself on a Jack Moss RBI single for a final touch of insurance.

In the ninth, Ben Newton singled, took third on a Graham Osman throwing error, and scored on a Cesar Franco RBI groundout, but the Lugnuts could manage nothing further.

In defeat, Lansing first baseman C.J. Pittaro went 2-for-3 with two singles, a walk and a run scored.

Nuts right-hander Tzu-Chen Sha gets the ball on Saturday night at 7:05 p.m., taking on Dayton right-hander Luke Hayden in the penultimate game of the season.

