Lugnuts Close 2025 with 3-1 Loss; 208 Days from Opening Day

Published on September 7, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

DAYTON, OH - The Dayton Dragons (31-32, 52-76) jumped on Ryan Magdic for two runs in the first inning on their way to a 3-1 win over the Lansing Lugnuts (26-40, 62-70) on Sunday afternoon at Day Air Ballpark, wrapping up the 2025 season for both clubs.

The Dragons won five of six games in the series; had it not been for a Lugnuts 5-4 win on Thursday night, scoring five runs with two outs in the ninth, the Dragons would have closed the season with 19 consecutive wins.

As it happens, the very next Midwest League game is between the two. Lansing opens the 2026 season in 208 days, hosting the Dragons from April 2-4.

Peyton Stovall led off the first inning with a single, took third on a Yerlin Confidan double, and scored on a John Michael Faile sacrifice fly. Three batters later, Alexander Vargas supplied an RBI single for a 2-0 Dayton lead.

A Jack Moss RBI double in the fourth inning made it 3-0 off Magdic, who went 3 2/3 innings, allowing three runs on five hits and no walks with two strikeouts.

The Lugnuts' bullpen silenced Dayton from there. Jake Christianson fired 2 1/3 innings, Yehizon Sanchez worked a hitless seventh and Hunter Breault tossed a perfect eighth.

But the Nuts' offense only tallied once, supplied thanks to a Casey Yamauchi double and a Pedro Pineda RBI single in the sixth inning.

In the defeat, both Pineda and Alil Camarillo finished 2-for-4 with a pair of singles.

