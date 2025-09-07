Rattlers Drop Season Finale

SOUTH BEND, IN - Kenten Egbert was one out away from a complete-game shutout for the South Bend Cubs on Sunday afternoon at Four Winds Field. The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers broke up the shutout bid on a two-out, RBI single in the top of the ninth to avoid the shutout. However, they could not avoid the loss as the Cubs beat the Rattlers 5-1 in the season finale for both teams.

Logan Poteet gave South Bend (56-75 overall, 33-32 second half) a 3-0 lead with his first professional home run. The Cubs had runners at the corners with one out when Poteet found the bleachers beyond the wall in left for a three-run homer.

Wisconsin (56-74, 22-43) could not solve Egbert, who was efficient with his pitch count and was helped out on inning-ending double plays in the second and third innings. The Rattlers didn't get a runner into scoring position until a two-out double by Luis Pe ñ a in the fourth inning and never had two runners on base at the same time.

The Cubs added to their lead with two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Kade Snell drove in a run with a two-out single. He scored later in the inning on a balk for a 5-0 lead.

Egbert worked around a lead-off single by Josh Adamczewski in the seventh and a one-out single by Luiyin Alastre in the eighth to keep the Rattlers off the scoreboard. He went back out for the top of the ninth with 87 pitches under his belt.

Luke Adams singled to start the inning and would move to second on a wild pitch with one out. Egbert got the second out on a foul pop but could not get the final out for the complete game. Luis Castillo lined a single to right to score Adams.

Connor Spencer replaced Egbert on the mound and got the final out. Egbert walked none, scattered seven hits, and struck out four while using 99 pitches for the win.

The teams split the six-game series at Four Winds Field.

The Timber Rattlers will open the 2026 season at Neuroscience Group Field against the Beloit Sky Carp on Thursday, April 2.

R H E

WIS 000 000 001 - 1 7 1

SB 300 002 00x - 5 8 0

HOME RUN:

SB:

Logan Poteet (1st, 2 on in 1st inning off Tanner Gillis, 1 out)

WP: Kenten Egbert (7-8)

LP: Tanner Gillis (2-3)

TIME: 2:11

ATTN: 5,934







