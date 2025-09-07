TinCaps Game Information: September 7 at West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers Affiliate)

Fort Wayne TinCaps (56-74, 25-40) @ West Michigan Whitecaps (91-39, 47-18)

Sunday, September 7 | LMCU Ballpark | 2:00 PM | Game 131 of 131

RHP Will Varmette (2-5, 8.16 ERA) vs. RHP Rayner Castillo (5-6, 5.55 ERA)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV | LISTEN: TinCapsRadio.com

LAST GAME: The Fort Wayne TinCaps lost their final series of 2025 to the West Michigan (Tigers affiliate), dropping Saturday night's game, 6-1.

ONE LAST RIDE: Sunday's game at West Michigan wraps up the 2025 season for the Fort Wayne TinCaps. It concludes the 32nd season of the franchise and the 25th as the Midwest League affiliate of the San Diego Padres. A total of 20 TinCaps on the 2025 roster made the jump to Double-A. Season highlights include:

- Third cycle in franchise history by shortstop Leo De Vries on April 22, also tying the franchise single-game RBI record (8)

- Leo De Vries wins back-to-back Midwest League Player of the Week awards from April 21-27 and April 28-May 4, becoming the only player in franchise history to win it back-to-back weeks

- De Vries later won the April Midwest League Player of the Month award and appeared in the 2025 MLB All-Star Futures Game in Atlanta

- Eric Yost wins the Midwest League Pitcher of the Week award for June 16-22

- Four walk-off wins, three of which by Brandon Butterworth

- Seven former TinCaps make Major League debuts, moving the all-time franchise total to 235

- Reliever Garrett Hawkins completes the longest scoreless inning streak in Minor League Baseball since at least 2005 (38 innings pitched)

- Starting pitcher Miguel Mendez becomes the third TinCap to win Midwest League Pitcher of the Month after a dominant July

- Parkview Field sold out 15 times, welcoming 327,4542 fans. It is the third-largest attendance among 60 teams at the High-A and Single-A levels. 24 of the TinCaps' 66 home games saw over 6,000 in the crowd

2026 UP NEXT: On Tuesday, August 12, Minor League Baseball announced the Fort Wayne TinCaps' 2026 schedule. The 132-game campaign features 66 home dates, with most series going six games from Tuesday to Sunday. In 2026, the TinCaps will be at Parkview Field for Mother's Day (May 10), Memorial Day Weekend (May 22-24), Father's Day (June 21), and the Fourth of July. Promotions and game times will be announced at a later date. Season ticket packages for 2026 are available now. Back again, fans can purchase season ticket plans directly through TinCaps.com. Packages are flexible for fans, with options including 12 games, 17 games, a half-season, a full season, and even more customization.

MORE HOLIDAY TRADITION AT PARKVIEW FIELD: The Fort Wayne TinCaps are excited to announce the return of Parkview Field Holiday Lights - A Walk-Thru Event - presented by Rohrman Automotive, Paul Davis, and Lear Corporation. The event will be hosted at the ballpark for 44 nights from November 13 to January 3. Back this winter and better than ever, 1.5 million lights will be on display, a 50% increase from 2024. The event features brand-new displays and music for the holiday season.

260 TO THE SHOW: Since Fort Wayne's MiLB franchise was founded in 1993, a total of 235 former players have gone on to appear in Major League Baseball. Ryan Bergert (2022-23), Omar Cruz (2019), Robert Hassell III (2021-22), Jakob Marsee (2023), David Morgan (2023-24), Tirso Ornelas (2018, '21), and Bradgley Rodriguez (2024) have made their MLB debuts this season. Current Padres include Morgan, LHP Adrian Morejon (2017), and OF Fernando Tatis Jr. (2017), RHP Alek Jacob (2022), and OF Jackson Merrill (2023).

MOVING ON UP: Eleven TinCaps have been promoted to Double-A San Antonio since the July 31 trade deadline. Relievers Josh Mallitz and Fernando Sanchez made the move this week, following their dominant August showings to end their tenures in Fort Wayne.

ENDING THE CAMPAIGN STRONG: The 2025 TinCaps Community Player of the Year, first baseman/outfielder Jack Costello, ended his 2025 campaign on a strong note. The 10th round pick in 2024 smashed four of his 10 home runs in his last 11 games. Costello has hit .310 since Aug. 24 with seven RBI and a .989 OPS.







