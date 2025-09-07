Dragons Close out Season with 3-1 Win, Go 18-1 over Final 19 Games

Published on September 7, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - Dayton starting pitcher Jose Montero combined with three relievers to scatter eight hits as the Dragons defeated the Lansing Lugnuts 3-1 on Sunday afternoon. The contest was the final game of the 2025 season for both teams.

The Dragons went 18-1 over their final 19 games of the season. Dayton won five of the six games in the season-ending series with Lansing.

A crowd of 8,542 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

The Dragons finished the season with an attendance total of 490,468. Their average attendance per game of 7,785 currently ranks second among all leagues and all levels of Minor League Baseball, featuring 120 teams.

Game Summary:

The Dragons scored two runs in the first inning to take a lead they would not surrender. Peyton Stovall led off the inning with a single to left field and went to third on a hard double to right-center by Yerlin Confidan. John Michael Faile hit a sacrifice fly to the edge of the wall in left field to bring in Stovall, and Alexander Vargas added a two-out, run-scoring single later in the inning to make it 2-0.

The Dragons added another run in the fourth when Carlos Sanchez was hit by a pitch, stole second and third, and scored on Jack Moss' double down the left field line to make it 3-0.

Dragons starting pitcher Jose Montero fired five shutout innings, throwing just 61 pitches, to earn the win. He improved his record to 7-5 and lowered his earned run average to 3.93, allowing four hits and one walk with four strikeouts.

Dragons reliever Brody Jessee allowed a run in the sixth, but Cody Adcock entered the game to get the final out of that inning, stranding runners at first and third. Adcock pitched a scoreless seventh. Joseph Menefee tossed two perfect innings to close out the day and earn his third save.

The Dragons finished the day with seven hits. Vargas was 2 for 4 with a run batted in and two stolen bases.

The Dragons played one of their finest defensive games of the season, getting sparkling plays by Vargas at shortstop, Sanchez at third, and Stovall at second.

View an outstanding double play started by Vargas in the second inning: https://x.com/DragonsBaseball/status/1964745864888672386

A complete recap of the season, focusing on community involvement, entertainment/promotions, and the team will be released in the coming days.

Up Next: The Dragons will open the 2026 season on Friday, April 3 in Lansing, Michigan against the Lansing Lugnuts. The Dragons home opening night in 2026 is Tuesday, April 7 against Lake County Captains at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. For information on 2026 season tickets or group outings, call (937) 228-2287 or go to daytondragons.com/tickets.







Midwest League Stories from September 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.