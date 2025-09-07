Sky Carp Close Regular Season with 7-5 Win

BELOIT - The Sky Carp capped their regular season schedule in appropriate fashion: With a thrilling victory in front of a terrific crowd.

The Carp rallied from an early deficit to post a 7-5 victory over the Peoria Chiefs at ABC Supply Stadium Sunday afternoon.

The game's biggest hit came in the seventh inning, when Jesus Hernandez hit a two-run single to break a 5-5 tie and provide the final margin.

The Carp got on the board early when Echedry Vargas hit an RBI single in the first inning. The Chiefs rallied for three runs in the second frame against Sky Carp starter Brandon White.

The Sky Carp rallied for four runs in the fifth inning, all coming with two outs. Aiva Arquette and Vargas had the big hits for the squad, with Arquette finishing with three hits on the afternoon.

Juan Reynoso (1-0) picked up the win, and Justin Storm pitched the final two innings to get his ninth save of the season.

The Sky Carp announced they set their single-season attendance record with a final number of 112, 808.

The Carp will take on Cedar Rapids in game one of the Western Division Finals on Tuesday at 6:05 p.m.

