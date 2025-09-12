Kernels Force Decisive Game Three

Published on September 11, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit Sky Carp News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - After 133 games, the Sky Carp's season will come down to just one: Friday night in Cedar Rapids.

The Kernels forced a win-or-go-home game three in the Midwest League Western Division finals with a 5-3 victory over the Sky Carp at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Cody Schrier had a monster game for the Sky Carp. With the team trailing 1-0 in the third inning, Schrier singled, stole second and third base and came home on a wild pitch to tie the game.

It was the Schrier show again in the fifth. With the game still tied, Schrier hit a monster home run over the fence and picnic area in left field to give the Carp a 2-1 lead.

However, the Kernels would rally for four runs in the bottom of the inning against Peyton Fosher (0-1) and Hayden Cuthbertson to take a commanding 5-2 lead.

The Carp got to within 5-3 in the eighth inning when Cam Cannarella and Aiva Arquette reached to start the frame and Ian Lewis hit a sacrifice fly to cut the deficit to two.

Xavier Cardenas had an impressive Sky Carp debut, throwing two scoreless frames to keep the Carp in the game.

The two teams will meet Friday at 6:35 p.m. with the season on the line. The winning team will travel to West Michigan to face the Whitecaps, who swept Lake County in the Eastern Division Series.

The series would open at West Michigan on Sunday before transferring to ABC Supply Stadium for game two Tuesday, and game three Wednesday (if necessary).

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.

Follow the Sky Carp on Twitter at @BeloitSkyCarp, on Instagram at @BeloitSkyCarp, on TikTok @BeloitSkyCarp, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SkyCarpBaseball.







Midwest League Stories from September 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.