Kernels Use Four-Run Fifth to Take Game Two over Sky Carp, 5-3

Published on September 11, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







Cedar Rapids, IA - The Kernels used a four-run fifth inning with a go-ahead two-run double from Eduardo Tait to take a lead they would not lose in a 5-3 win over Beloit in game two of the Midwest League West Division Championship Series Thursday night.

After dropping game one in Wisconsin, the Kernels went right to work in a must-have game two. Eduardo Tait laced a two-out double in the bottom of the first and, after Billy Amick walked, Danny De Andrade muscled a single to right to plate Tait and put Cedar Rapids ahead 1-0.

In the top of the third inning, Beloit responded. Cody Schrier singled and stole second, then, while stealing third, broke for home on a wild pitch to even the tally at 1-1.

In the top of the fifth, the Sky Carp took the lead on a Schrier solo shot to left to make it 2-1.

But that was the lone Beloit lead of the night. In the home half of the fifth, Poncho Ruiz and Jaime Ferrer led off the frame with a pair of walks, then, with one out, Marek Houston whacked a double to right to bring in Ruiz to level the score at 2-2. One batter later, Tait crushed a double off the wall in left to drive in two runs to give the Kernels a 4-2 advantage. Now with two outs, De Andrade lined a single up the middle to score Tait to make it 5-2.

After Beloit got a run in the eighth on a sacrifice fly, Ruddy Gomez pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to slam the door and lock down the 5-3 Kernels victory.

With the win, Cedar Rapids forces a winner-take-all game three in the Midwest League West Division Championship Series. The deciding game is set for Friday evening at 6:35. Both starters are TBD.







Midwest League Stories from September 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.