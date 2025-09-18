Trabacchi Named 2025 Harmon Killebrew Award Winner

Published on September 18, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, IA - The Minnesota Twins have named Kernels right-handed pitcher Nick Trabacchi as the 2025 Cedar Rapids selection for the Harmon Killebrew Award of outstanding community service.

In the community, Trabacchi coached at the 2025 Kernels Youth Baseball Camp at Veterans Memorial Stadium. He was a volunteer and guest at the Cedar Rapids Veterans Affairs Hospital, where he put smiles on the faces of many by visiting patient rooms and greeting those entering the lobby. A Sunday fixture on the field as always one of the last players standing to give out autographs, Trabacchi made sure to share to connect with every fan that greeted him.

Trabacchi, 26, was signed by the Twins as an undrafted free agent on May 30. On the mound, the Smithtown, New York native made 20 appearances out of the Cedar Rapids bullpen in 2025, pitching to a 1-1 record and a 3.81 ERA with 28 strikeouts in 28.1 innings pitched. He also made two outings in the 2025 Midwest League postseason, holding a 2.70 ERA across 3.1 innings.

The Harmon Killebrew Award is awarded for outstanding minor league community service. Following the Hall of Famer's death in 2011, the Twins have annually recognized a player from each of the organization's full-season affiliates. Each player is nominated by their respective general manager for their service within the affiliate's community. A plaque is awarded, in addition to an on-field presentation during spring training. This year's winners were active in the organization-wide Minnesota Twins Week of Service, in addition to finding other ways to help their local affiliate communities.

The Kernels finished the 2025 season with a 74-63 overall record and as the Midwest League runner-up. The Cedar Rapids schedule in 2026 begins Friday, April 3rd, at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Season ticket memberships for the 2026 season are on sale now. Whether you're planning to catch 10 games or all 66 home games, Kernels memberships are built to fit every fan's schedule. Each package includes reserved seats along with a variety of exclusive benefits, ensuring you get the best value and experience all season long.

Fans who lock in their memberships by Friday, October 31, will also receive additional early-bird benefits, adding even more value to the package. Full details on membership options and benefits will be announced soon.







Midwest League Stories from September 18, 2025

Trabacchi Named 2025 Harmon Killebrew Award Winner - Cedar Rapids Kernels

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.