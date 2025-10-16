Sean Brandhorst Appointed New General Manager of the Cedar Rapids Kernels

Cedar Rapids, IA - The Board of Directors of the Cedar Rapids Ball Club, along with CEO Steve Brice, are pleased to announce the appointment of Sean Brandhorst as the new General Manager of the Cedar Rapids Kernels. Sean succeeds Scott Wilson, who held the position with distinction for more than 14 years.

Sean most recently served as the Kernels' Assistant General Manager during the past season. Prior to joining the organization, he held the role of Midwest National Director at Perfect Game USA.

A Central City, Iowa native and graduate of the University of Northern Iowa, Sean brings a diverse and dynamic background to the role. Following his graduation, he spent five years in various roles at Walt Disney World® Resort, including where his professional baseball career began with ESPN Wide World of Sports and the Atlanta Braves.

Recognizing his dedication and passion for the sport, Sean was selected to oversee and manage NCAA Baseball Tournaments at Osceola County Stadium in Kissimmee, Florida, formerly the Spring Training home of the Houston Astros.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Sean returned closer to home and continued his baseball journey with a Summer Collegiate Baseball team in Madison, Wisconsin, where he led stadium operations and contributed to roster development.

Reflecting on his new role, Sean shared:

"I am incredibly honored and do not take for granted what this role entails. I feel fortunate to be appointed GM of a team that is so well regarded by the Minor League Baseball community, the Minnesota Twins, and the City of Cedar Rapids. Solidifying myself back home in the 319 is a full-circle moment for me after being away for so long. Go Kernels!"

"We are extremely excited to announce Sean as the Kernels' new General Manager," CEO Steve Brice said. "This promotion is a recognition of his exceptional work and leadership. We can't wait to see the amazing things Sean will accomplish in this new role."

Outside of baseball, Sean enjoys golfing with his father Jay, spending time with his significant other Amanda, and coaching her daughters, Harper and Hinley, in youth basketball.







