General Manager Scott Wilson Leaving the Kernels Organization

Published on September 30, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







Cedar Rapids, IA - The Cedar Rapids Kernels announce General Manager Scott Wilson is leaving the organization.

Wilson has been with the Kernels for 19 seasons and the last 14 of them as the GM.

"I have loved every minute here at the Kernels. I will certainly miss the board, staff, fans, and the players I have had the opportunity to get to know. Many great friendships were made on and off the field. I think it's time for something different, that is less physical and gives me some of my summers back to spend more time with my family. Nineteen years is a long time in baseball, and I think I have seen it all: two floods, a pandemic that halted baseball for a year, a derecho, an MLB takeover, a major upgrade to meet the MLB standards, Mother Nature every day, a CHAMPIONSHIP, and numerous Hall of Fame players. Thank you to everyone for allowing me this opportunity at the Kernels. You all have made my summers at the ballpark awesome!! I am staying in the community and doing something that I believe gives me a chance to make a greater community impact. I know I will see you all around town," Scott Wilson said.

"We greatly appreciate the 19 years that Scott has dedicated to the Kernels," Cedar Rapids Ball Club board president Greg Churchill said. "While we will miss Scott, we are excited for him to continue to make a positive impact on the Cedar Rapids community."







