Whitecaps Rally from Three Down, Take Game One 5-3

Published on September 14, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







Comstock Park, MI - West Michigan scored the game's final five runs Sunday afternoon, erasing an early 3-0 deficit to take game one of the Midwest League Championship series over the Kernels 5-3.

Coming in off back-to-back wins to close out the West Division Championship series, Cedar Rapids opened the scoring in the second on Sunday. Danny De Andrade lined a one-out double in the left field corner, and two batters later came home to score on a Caden Kendle RBI single to lift the Kernels on top 1-0.

Cedar Rapids added on in the top of the third. Jaime Ferrer walked to begin the inning, and a Kyle DeBarge hit-by-pitch put two on. After a flyout moved Ferrer to third, a fielder's choice doubled the lead to 2-0. A batter later, Billy Amick lifted a double in the right-center gap to make it a 3-0 advantage.

But that would be it for the Kernels' offense on the day. Carlos Marcano allowed just one hit and struck out seven across 4.2 innings out of the West Michigan bullpen. Behind him, Colin Fields got a hold, and Marco Jimenez posted a save with a scoreless ninth inning.

With the Cedar Rapids offense quieted, West Michigan began to rally back in the fourth. Austin Murr notched a two-out double in front of Jack Penney, who put the Whitecaps on the board with an RBI single to cut it to a 3-1 game.

In the fifth, the Whitecaps took control. Woody Hadeen singled to open the inning, and after he moved to second on a wild pitch, he scored on a Peyton Graham RBI single to make it 3-2. After back-to-back strikeouts to collect two outs, Graham scored on a Brett Callahan RBI base hit to tie the game at 3-3. Then, back-to-back RBI hits from Garrett Pennington, a single, and Murr, a triple, jumped West Michigan ahead 5-3, a lead it would not lose in the game one win.

The Midwest League Championship series shifts back to Veterans Memorial Stadium for game two, Tuesday night at 6:35. Ty Langenberg gets the start for Cedar Rapids, opposite Joe Miller.







Midwest League Stories from September 14, 2025

Whitecaps Rally from Three Down, Take Game One 5-3 - Cedar Rapids Kernels

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.