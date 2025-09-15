Whitecaps on Verge of Championship with Game 1 Win

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps are now one win away from hanging their first championship banner since 2015 as they rallied for four runs in the fifth inning before leaning on pitcher Carlos Marcano to carry them to the 5-3 win over the Cedar Rapids Kernels Sunday afternoon in Game 1 of the Midwest League Championship Series at LMCU Ballpark.

The Whitecaps trailed 3-0 going into the fourth when they piled five runs across the fourth and fifth - featuring an RBI double from Garrett Pennington and an RBI triple from Austin Murr. Meanwhile, reliever Carlos Marcano enjoyed his best appearance of the season in his first showing with the 'Caps since May 25, striking out seven hitters through 4.2 scoreless frames to help close out the 5-3 win.

The Kernels took the lead with three runs across the second and third innings - highlighted by an RBI single from outfielder Caden Kendle and an RBI double from first baseman Billy Amick - taking the 3-0 lead. West Michigan responded quickly, rallying for five runs across the fourth and fifth, storming in front 5-3. 'Caps reliever Haden Erbe escaped a bases-loaded jam in the third before Marcano took over in the fourth and was sensational, allowing just two baserunners through his 4.2 frames while adding seven strikeouts before Colin Fields slammed the door in the eighth with a flyout from Kendle, carrying their 5-3 lead into the ninth. West Michigan closer Marco Jimenez took over in the ninth inning, where he slammed the door with back-to-back strikeouts to end the game -- his last pitch registering at over 100 mph -- to bring the 'Caps one win away from their seventh Midwest League Championship.

The Whitecaps take a 1-0 lead in this best-of-three series. Marcano gets the win while Jimenez collects his first save. Meanwhile, Kernels reliever Jacob Kisting suffers the loss, allowing four runs through 2.2 innings pitched. The Whitecaps have an opportunity to repeat history on Tuesday in Cedar Rapids, with their last Midwest League Title coming against the Kernels in Cedar Rapids on September 21, 2015.

The 'Caps look for a win on Tuesday night to clinch their seventh Midwest League Championship in franchise history against the Cedar Rapids Kernels from Veterans Memorial Stadium on Tuesday at 7:35 pm. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network no later than 7:20 pm on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket', and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids, or listen to all the action on whitecapsbaseball.com.







