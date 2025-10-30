Detroit Tigers Broadcaster to Headline Whitecaps Community Foundation's Winter Banquet

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. - The West Michigan Whitecaps announced today that Detroit Tigers television play-by-play announcer for FanDuel Sports Network, Jason Benetti, will headline the Whitecaps Community Foundation Winter Banquet presented by Eastbrook Homes. This year's event will be held Wednesday, January 28, 2026, at the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel in the Ambassador Ballroom in downtown Grand Rapids.

Benetti, known for his engaging storytelling and quick wit, will serve as the evening's featured speaker and will be available for meet-and-greet opportunities with attendees. The acclaimed broadcaster will share insights from his broadcasting career, discuss memorable moments from recent Tigers seasons and offer his perspective on the upcoming 2026 season.

The Winter Banquet will showcase the induction of two players into the Whitecaps Hall of Fame during the program. The 2026 inductees are current Detroit Tigers outfielders Parker Meadows and Wenceel Perez. Both players developed their skills with the Whitecaps before making their mark at the Major League level.

Whitecaps CEO and Managing Partner Joe Chamberlin said he's looking forward to hearing Benetti's stories at the banquet. 

"We are thrilled to welcome Jason Benetti to the Whitecaps Community Foundation's Winter Banquet," said Chamberlin. "Jason's storytelling and passion  for  the game of baseball is truly one of a kind, and we know that  he'll  make  a lasting impression  on our guests and supporters."

This year's banquet will feature a cocktail hour and silent auction prior to a plated dinner during the program. All proceeds benefit the Whitecaps Community Foundation and will provide financial underwriting for the YMCA Ted Rasberry Youth Baseball and Softball Program along with other Whitecaps Community Foundation programs.

Since its inception, the Ted Rasberry Youth League has given more than 30,000 children a chance to play organized baseball and softball free of charge each summer. The program provides uniforms, hats and T-shirts, teaches kids fundamental baseball and life skills, provides healthy meals, helps kids make long-lasting friendships and creates opportunities for summer fun.

Individual tickets go on sale on Monday, November 3 at 10 a.m. and start at $150 per person. Corporate tables, event sponsorships and individual tickets can be purchased at 2026WCFgala.givesmart.com or by calling the front office at 616-784-4131.







