Whitecaps Announce 2026 Promotions and More

Published on February 10, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







Comstock Park, MI - Tuesday - The West Michigan Whitecaps are ready to kick off the 2026 season and have announced their schedule of promotions, giveaways, and more. The team looks to build off a record-breaking season and has big plans in store for fans as the team enters its 33rd season.

The Whitecaps' home opener is slated for a 6:35pm first pitch on Tuesday, April 7 at LMCU Ballpark against the Great Lakes Loons. The night will feature a celebration of their 2025 Midwest League Championship, with the first 1,000 fans receiving a replica championship ring courtesy of LMCU. A 2025 Championship banner will be revealed, and the players returning from that record-breaking team will be honored pre-game. As the night draws to a close, the Whitecaps will light up the sky with the first of 20 post-game Farm Bureau Insurance fireworks displays scheduled for 2026. And the season will only pick up steam from there.

"We're ecstatic about the mix of family and community themed nights, our lineup of fun giveaways, and the weekly ticket specials we're offering fans this season," said Whitecaps Promotions and Fan Entertainment Manager Garrett Cheslek. "After a storybook 2025, we've been working tirelessly to take it up another notch here in 2026. All summer long, we'll be bringing affordable family entertainment to our fans with a mix of new promotions and returning classics."

The Whitecaps come out swinging with their family-friendly offerings, including two kid-favorite promo nights making their LMCU Ballpark debut this season with Toy Story Jersey Night (June 5) and Peppa Pig Night (July 10). Not to mention everybody's favorite Heelers are returning on back-to-back nights for Bluey & Bingo Character Appearance Nights (May 8 and May 9) for smiles and photos!

Other returning family favorites include Princess & Pirates Night (May 22), Super Splash Day (July 7), and "If It Isn't Neon, It Shouldn't Be On" Night (August 29).

Something new is migrating to LMCU Ballpark on Saturday, August 1. When pressed about it, Whitecaps Director of Marketing Ben Love stated, "We'll have more information once we switch from snow boots to sandals, but it's flocking happening!"

The Whitecaps' love for their West Michigan community will shine bright all season long. On June 2nd, The Whitecaps will honor Lou Gehrig Day and the fight against ALS. Prior to the game in June, the Whitecaps will team with local community partners and the ALS Association to raise awareness and support those impacted by ALS.

Other community-focused nights include Paint the Park Pink for breast cancer awareness (May 10), Military Appreciation Night (May 24), Pride Night (June 4), and three games playing as Las Calaveras de West Michigan (June 7, July 11, August 16), celebrating the Latin culture and its influence. Grand Rapids Black Sox Night (July 29) will show appreciation to the Negro Leagues and the impact they had on the game of baseball. And on August 12, kids from Helen DeVos Children's Hospital will take over the ballpark and show that Kids Can Conquer.

The 'Caps will also be celebrating all things 616-area code on 6-1-6 Night (June 16) and tipping their glasses to Grand Rapids' title as Beer City, U.S.A. with the return of the fan-favorite Beer City Bung Hammers (August 14).

The Whitecaps will boast a solid lineup of everybody's favorite giveaways: Bobbleheads! Featured bobbleheads will go to the first 1,000 fans through the gates and include Tigers top prospect Kevin McGonigle (May 23), a Calaveras-themed Luchador (June 7), new Whitecaps Home Run King Izaac Pacheco (June 30), break-out prospect Josue Briceno (July 11), Tigers ace Tarik Skubal (August 11) and a tandem Franky and Roxy Bobblehead for their Salute to Dangles and Digs Night (August 27).

Starting today, thrifty Whitecaps fans can start scoring sweet deals on tickets to games throughout the summer with the Whitecaps' "7 Days of Deals" promotion, featuring a different ticket opportunity each day. This year's deals include:

Feb. 10 - 2 for $10 Box Seats on Opening Day

Feb. 11 - Get half off Box Seat tickets for the week of June 30 through July 5

Feb. 12 - Get a Family 4 Pack of Box Seat tickets to one of our Family Themed Nights for just $44. (Family Nights include Bluey & Bingo Character Appearance Nights, Peppa Pig Night, Toy Story Jersey Night, Princess and Pirates Night, Super Splash Day, and "If It Isn't Neon, It Shouldn't Be On")

Feb. 13 - Friday Night Date Nights! Get 2 box seats for $14 for any Friday night home game

Feb. 14 - We LOVE our fans so much, NO FEES on any ticket purchased on Valentine's Day

Feb. 15 - $5 Box Seats for ALL games in April

Feb. 16 - $6.16 Box Seat tickets for June 16

Fans can save all April long with the return of the Whitecaps April Dollar Days. Each April home game offers a different food or ticket special, including $2 kids tickets (April 11 and 25), $5 Box Seats (April 10 and 24), $1 Grilled Cheeses (April 12), and $2 pretzels (April 25).

Other deals and promotions will be available to fans on a weekly basis:

Joy99 Bulletin Tuesday: Get half-off box seats with a community or worship bulletin.

Silver Sluggers Wednesday: Half off Box and Premium Box Seat tickets for fans ages 50 or better.

Michigan Army National Guard Thrifty Thursday: Fans can get $3 hot dogs, $3 Pepsi products, and $3 domestic draft beers. Plus, you can get a $10 box seat when you show an active college or military ID at the box office.

Farm Bureau Insurance Fireworks Saturdays: We'll light up the sky with fireworks after every Saturday night home game starting Saturday, May 23.

Helen DeVos Children's Hospital Family Sunday: The first 1,000 kids eat free, and we have pre-game player autographs and catch on the field. Sundays also afford kids a chance to run the bases after the game.

Fans can purchase individual and season tickets now by calling the Whitecaps front office at (616) 784-4131 or visiting whitecapsbaseball.com. Hospitality areas and group seating of 20 or more are also available for purchase. Visit or call today!

The Whitecaps will add promotions throughout the season, and promotions are always subject to change. Fans can find the most up-to-date list of Whitecaps 2026 Promotions here: https://www.milb.com/west-michigan/tickets/promotions.







Midwest League Stories from February 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.