Rivera Takes over as 'Caps Skipper

Published on February 2, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The defending Midwest League Champion West Michigan Whitecaps are slated to have a host of new faces on the 2026 coaching staff, including its 16th manager in club history, MLB veteran René Rivera, as part of a move announced in conjunction with the Detroit Tigers on Monday.

The 42-year-old was most recently the skipper of the Tigers Single-A affiliate, Lakeland Flying Tigers, collecting honors as Florida State League Manager of the Year along with the 2025 FSL Championship. "I'm extremely grateful to the Detroit Tigers organization for the trust and support they've shown in me," said Rivera. "I'm truly excited for the opportunity to lead the West Michigan Whitecaps, and I'm ready to pour everything into developing our players, building strong relationships, and competing the right way every day."

Rivera's time with the Flying Tigers began as their bench coach in 2024 before being elevated to the manager's role in 2025, leading Lakeland to the best record in the West Division at 75-53. Last season, the Flying Tigers pitching staff allowed the fewest runs (4.3 runs per game) and walks (3.8 walks per game) of any team in the Florida State League.

As a player, Rivera arrived in the big leagues as a member of the Seattle Mariners in 2004, where he played his first three seasons. After playing five out of his next six seasons in the minors, Rivera saw Major League action each of the next nine years, including stops with the New York Mets and San Diego Padres, where he had his best season in 2014, hitting .256 with 11 home runs and 44 RBI in 103 games. In 2017, Rivera served as a catcher for Team Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic, playing alongside Major League superstars Francisco Lindor, Carlos Correa, and 2026 Baseball Hall of Fame inductee Carlos Beltrán, who finished as runners up to the United States.

Rivera replaces manager Tony Cappuccilli, who heads to the manager's chair at Double-A Erie. Cappuccilli departs West Michigan with the highest winning percentage among multi-year skippers in Whitecaps history (.610), while helping the 'Caps to their seventh Midwest League Championship in 2025. "I loved my two years in West Michigan. It's the best place to play in the Midwest League and one of the best in Minor League Baseball," said Cappuccilli. "I can't thank the fans and the Whitecaps organization enough for the past two years."

Rivera takes over a team that made national headlines for its 92-39 record in 2025, leading the Midwest League in several categories. The offense scored nearly 100 more runs than the next-closest team at 760, while leading the league in hits, doubles, home runs, and RBI, while the pitching staff allowed a league-best 3.6 runs per game.

"Having René up from Lakeland after winning the FSL Championship in 2025 will be a great continuation with the Whitecaps players coming back and the players coming up from Lakeland," said Whitecaps Vice President and General Manager, Jim Jarecki. "René has seen two seasons of development and winning with the players so the learning curve will not be as large seeing that they know each other. His MLB career speaks for itself and now he is transferring it to an already successful managerial ascent in this Tigers system," said Jarecki.

Rivera arrives at Comstock Park with a mix of fresh and familiar faces among his coaching staff. Pitching coach Dan Ricabal returns to West Michigan after a season with Erie, where the team came within one game of winning its third consecutive Eastern League title. Ricabal spent the 2023 & '24 seasons with the Whitecaps, where his pitching staff led the league in shutouts each season. "Rico" enjoyed six seasons playing in the Minor Leagues before beginning his coaching career in 2000.

Hitting Coach Matt Malott returns for his second season, as does Athletic Trainer Nick Wheeler. Cole Roberts joins the Whitecaps as its new bench coach, while Gabe Sanchez takes over as strength and conditioning coach.

"It's great to have Dan, Matt and Nick back to provide the carry-over from last seasons' MWL championship success. Ricabal has an incredible sense and knowledge of what the young pitchers need to be successful at the level," said Jarecki.

"It's great to have Dan, Matt and Nick back to provide the carry-over from last seasons' MWL championship success. Ricabal has an incredible sense and knowledge of what the young pitchers need to be successful at the level," said Jarecki.

The Whitecaps make their return against the Lake County Captains for their season opener on Thursday, April 2, before returning to unveil their championship banner for opening night on Tuesday, April 7, against the Great Lakes Loons at 6:35 pm.







